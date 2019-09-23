Chuck Schumer demands Senate investigation of Trump-Ukraine allegations

Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-N.Y.) on Monday called on Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) to launch an investigation into allegations that President Trump asked the president of Ukraine to investigate Joe Biden in exchange for security assistance.

Why it matters: The request is likely to fall on deaf ears. Sen. Mitt Romney (R-Utah) is the only Republican thus far to condemn the allegations — at least part of which Trump has confirmed himself — as "troubling in the extreme."