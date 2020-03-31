18 mins ago - Economy & Business

CNN anchor Chris Cuomo tests positive for coronavirus

Fadel Allassan

Photo: Getty Images

CNN anchor Chris Cuomo announced Tuesday that he tested positive for coronavirus.

Why it matters: He's the brother of New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo, whose state has been ravaged by the illness, and frequently has had his sibling appear on "Cuomo Prime Time" throughout the crisis.

  • Cuomo's show aired from his basement Monday, a routine he will continue under quarantine.
  • He was at CNN's New York City offices last Friday, reports the network's Brian Stelter.

What he's saying:

"In these difficult times that seem to get more difficult and complicated by the day, I just found out that I am positive for coronavirus. I have been exposed to people in recent days who have subsequently tested positive and I had fevers, chills and shortness of breath. I just hope I didn't give it to the kids and Cristina. That would make me feel worse than this illness! I am quarantined in my basement (which actually makes the rest of my family seem pleased!) I will do my shows from here. We will all beat this by being smart and tough and united!"

Rebecca Falconer

Andrew Cuomo, pressed by brother, rules out running for president

A screenshot of CNN's Chris Cuomo with his brother New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo on his show Monday.

New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo (D) was repeatedly pressed by his brother Chris Cuomo on CNN Monday evening on whether he would consider running for president — and he consistently replied with a firm "no."

Why it matters: Cuomo has risen to national prominence during the novel coronavirus pandemic. Several Democrats have expressed presidential aspirations for him, even for the 2020 campaign. President Trump told "Fox and Friends" Monday he "wouldn't mind" if Cuomo did run, adding he thinks he's a "better candidate" than 2020 hopeful Joe Biden. Cuomo, for his part, said he "can't say enough good things" about Biden, whom he said was a "tremendous asset to the state of New York when he was the vice president."

11 hours ago - Politics & Policy
Jacob Knutson

Cuomo: Trump's mandatory quarantine comments "really panicked people"

New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo said in a press conference Sunday that President Trump's unexpected Saturday announcement of a possible "short-term" quarantine of New York, New Jersey and parts of Connecticut to curb the spread of the coronavirus "really panicked people."

Why it matters: Though Trump ruled out the mandatory quarantine later that day, Cuomo said people still called "all night long" asking about the comments and many likely fled the New York area — possibly spreading the virus further.

Mar 29, 2020 - Health
Jennifer A. Kingson

The fight for New York

Illustration: Eniola Odetunde/Axios

New York's fight against the novel coronavirus is also the nation's fight, as the state — and the city in particular — emerges with "astronomical numbers" of cases, to quote Gov. Andrew Cuomo.

Why it matters: The Empire State has 5% of the world's COVID-19 cases and about 50% of the nation's. Its success — or failure — in fighting the virus, safeguarding citizens and treating the afflicted will tell us a lot about what can succeed in the rest of the U.S.

Mar 25, 2020 - Health