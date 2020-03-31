CNN anchor Chris Cuomo tests positive for coronavirus
Photo: Getty Images
CNN anchor Chris Cuomo announced Tuesday that he tested positive for coronavirus.
Why it matters: He's the brother of New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo, whose state has been ravaged by the illness, and frequently has had his sibling appear on "Cuomo Prime Time" throughout the crisis.
- Cuomo's show aired from his basement Monday, a routine he will continue under quarantine.
- He was at CNN's New York City offices last Friday, reports the network's Brian Stelter.
What he's saying:
"In these difficult times that seem to get more difficult and complicated by the day, I just found out that I am positive for coronavirus. I have been exposed to people in recent days who have subsequently tested positive and I had fevers, chills and shortness of breath. I just hope I didn't give it to the kids and Cristina. That would make me feel worse than this illness! I am quarantined in my basement (which actually makes the rest of my family seem pleased!) I will do my shows from here. We will all beat this by being smart and tough and united!"