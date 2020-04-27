1 hour ago - Politics & Policy

Chris Christie on Trump briefings: "Two hours of anybody every day" won't help politically

Fadel Allassan

Former New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie (R) told ABC's "Good Morning America" on Monday that President Trump's frequent and lengthy coronavirus briefings are unlikely to help him politically.

What he's saying: "I think an hour and a half or two hours of anybody every day is not going to be great for their political standing, no matter who they are and what they do."

  • "The American people are shut in for the most part, and they don't need to see the same person every day for two hours. So I think the president could scale that back, still be a presence, communicating important things, but not having to be on for an hour-and-a-half to two hours," Christie added.
  • Christie suggested that Trump should "appear at some of these briefings off the top ... take a question or two from the press, and then leave the rest of it to the vice president and the people who are the relevant experts that day."

The big picture: Axios' Jonathan Swan reported last week that the White House planned to scale back the briefings, as staff believe the president is overexposed and hurting his polling ahead of the 2020 presidential election.

  • Trump made only a brief appearance at Friday's briefing and did not hold one over the weekend.
  • He tweeted on Saturday that they are "not worth the time & effort!"

Jonathan Swan

White House to shift to economic message on coronavirus

Illustration: Eniola Odetunde/Axios

The White House plans to shift its coronavirus messaging toward boosting the economy and highlighting "success stories" of businesses, reducing its public emphasis on health statistics, according to two officials familiar with the planning.

Driving the news: The Coronavirus Task Force — and the doctors who've become household names, Deborah Birx and Anthony Fauci — "will continue but take a back seat to the forward-looking, 'what's next' message," a White House official told Axios.

