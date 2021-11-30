Chris Christie: Trump administration "didn't get a lot of stuff done"

Former New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie sharply criticized President Trump's administration, saying it "didn't get a lot of stuff done" in an interview with the Ruthless Podcast that aired Tuesday.

Driving the news: "Like, let's just go through the list of things. The wall isn't built. Obamacare is still there. We didn't get an infrastructure package done that we wanted, so now we're stuck with theirs," Christie told Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell's former chief of staff Josh Holmes.

What he's saying: Christie also criticized the former president's management style, saying that Trump's aides "were given less and less freedom to do what needed to be done on behalf of the president and the country."

"And that's a problem. That management style is a problem. I have no problem in the main with the policies that were followed by the Trump administration, that they attempted to implement. I really think they were very, very solid."

"That's not the point. The point is you've got to be able to get it done," Christie said.

The big picture: Christie, who has criticized Trump's false claims about the 2020 election, is gaming out a potential run for president in 2024, Axios previously reported.

Christie's remarks come as he is on a press tour for his new book, Business Insider reports.

Go deeper: "Axios on HBO" exclusive: Christie taunts Trump for losing