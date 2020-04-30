ChowNow offers diners memberships to help out restaurants

Restaurants are embracing delivery services to help keep them afloat while dining in is barred, but ChowNow, which sells restaurants order-management systems, is offering them a different bet: a membership program.

Why it matters: How well restaurants can withstand the current circumstances will determine whether they'll be around when we get back to eating out — and that could be months, a year or even longer from now.

How it works: Customers select from three membership tiers, and in exchange for an upfront fee, they get access to a set discount (between 15% and 25%) every time they order from the restaurant for a year.

Restaurants get to keep the entire membership fee, which more than makes up for the discounts customers get, says ChowNow CEO Chris Webb. A customer who signs up for a $100 membership for a 25% discount would have to order $400 worth of food in a year to recoup their upfront fee.

Scottish Bakehouse in Massachusetts brought in nearly $7,000 in membership fees in just a couple of weeks of testing the program.

Between the lines: The goal is to incentivize customers to order more frequently from a particular restaurant, both to feel like they're getting what they paid (upfront) for, and because they're getting a discount.