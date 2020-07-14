3 hours ago - World

Chinese students at U.S. colleges face deep uncertainty

Illustration: Annelise Capossela/Axios

A new visa guideline issued last week would strip international students in the U.S. of their student visa if their college classes are online-only amid the pandemic.

Why it matters: More than 360,000 Chinese students are enrolled at U.S. colleges. Many of them could be forced to return to China if the rule change is implemented.

Driving the news: The policy has attracted intense criticism, and 17 states and the District of Columbia sued the Trump administration over the measure.

Details: Students affected by the policy, unexpectedly announced by U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement last week, would have to transfer to a school offering in-person classes, or leave the U.S. in order to remain enrolled in their current school.

  • U.S. officials provided no justification for the policy, which could upend the lives of many of the approximately one million international students currently studying at U.S. colleges. ICE declined to comment for this story.

Context: The announcement has been particularly difficult for many Chinese students, who have been caught in the middle as U.S.-China bilateral ties have rapidly deteriorated over the past year.

  • "I was just a complete wreck" upon hearing the ICE announcement, said one Chinese graduate student currently in the U.S., who spoke to Axios on the condition of anonymity due to sensitivity over their visa status. "I didn’t even think it was physically possible for me to cry that much."
  • "I’ve always had this fear that everything could fall apart," said the student, citing fears over U.S.-China bilateral relations. "And then in one day, it seemed like it did. My worst nightmare came true."

What's at stake: Many international students have dedicated years of their lives, and their families' savings, to a U.S. education, and the chance to get valuable work experience through the Optional Practical Training (OPT) program, which allows students to work in the U.S. for one year after graduation.

  • But the OPT program requires at least two consecutive semesters of continuous visa status. If rising seniors lose their visa status and can only attend online classes for the fall semester from outside the U.S., they won't be eligible for OPT.
  • Many students have leases in the U.S., as well as close personal relationships.
  • Leaving the U.S. in the middle of a pandemic is neither safe nor affordable. The ticket price for many international flights, including to China, have skyrocketed.

The online-only model is hard enough for any student. But attending online classes in U.S. time zones while in China means students' daily schedules would be inverted.

  • Iris Li, an undergraduate at Emory University in Atlantic, Georgia, returned home to Beijing during the spring semester after many U.S. colleges switched to an online model amid the pandemic.
  • "By the end of my semester I was practically living on Atlanta time, writing all night, submitting at noon, sleeping in the afternoon, and going to classes in the evening," Li told Axios.
  • Li said international students need emotional support now more than ever. "I know my school and professors won’t leave me alone. I know they will find ways to speak up for me," Li told Axios.

Go deeper: Here's how many student visas the U.S. issues each year

Go deeper

Axios
9 hours ago - Podcasts

Stuck between U.S. and China

Last week, the Trump administration announced a new policy that could force international students out of the U.S. if their universities move to online-only classes. This puts more than a quarter of a million Chinese students in the U.S. at risk of losing their visas — and students from Hong Kong are at special risk of being arrested upon their return due to a new Chinese security law.

Go deeper (<1 min. read)Arrow
Ashley Gold
Jul 13, 2020 - Technology

Big Tech firms back suing Trump administration over rule that could drive out foreign students

Harvard University campus. Photo: Maddie Meyer/Getty Images

Google, Facebook, Microsoft and other tech companies are joining the U.S. Chamber of Commerce to push back on the Trump administration's bid to bar foreign students from staying in the U.S. if their colleges are only offering online classes in the fall.

Why it matters: Big Tech and big U.S. business at large rely on attracting top minds from around the world. The companies argue that American education and economic health would suffer if international students are forced out.

Go deeper (1 min. read)Arrow
Marisa Fernandez
Jul 13, 2020 - Health

Los Angeles and San Diego public schools will be online only this fall

Alhambra Unified School District. Photo: Frederic J. Brown/AFP via Getty Images

Public schools in Los Angeles and San Diego, the two largest public school districts in California, will not be sending children back to campuses next month and will instead administer online classes due to concerns over the ongoing threat of the coronavirus.

Why it matters: The two districts, which together enroll about 825,000 students, are the largest in the country thus far to announce that they will not return to in-person learning in the fall, even as the Trump administration aggressively pushes for schools to do so.

Go deeper (1 min. read)Arrow