40 mins ago - World

Here's how many Chinese students are studying in the U.S.

Bethany Allen-Ebrahimian
Data: Institute of International Education; Chart: Andrew Witherspoon/Axios

Sen. Tom Cotton (R-Ark.) suggestion on April 26 that Chinese students should not be allowed to study science and technology in the United States has set off a debate about espionage and immigration.

What's happening: Under the Trump administration, the FBI's China Initiative has targeted intellectual property theft at America's research institutions.

  • Chinese students studying in some sensitive fields already face new visa restrictions.
  • Cotton's suggestion takes those measures one step further, proposing that any science-related topic should be entirely off-limits for Chinese students, because they could return to China and “design weapons and other devices that can be used against the American people,” he said.

Context: The number of Chinese international students at U.S. universities has nearly tripled over the past decade, and they comprise the largest percentage of the U.S. international student population.

Related: A recent report from the JASON program at MITRE Corp. found existing ethics and disclosure practices could both preserve and protect the openness of the U.S. research system, my Axios colleagues Alison Snyder and Erica Pandey reported earlier this year.

Go deeper: Harvard scientist charged with lying about ties to China

Go deeper

Fadel Allassan

Top HHS official: "Absolutely no way" U.S. will run 5 million tests a day

President Trump listens to Assistant Secretary for Health Admiral Brett Giroir at a press briefing on March 21, 2020. Photo: Tasos Katopodis/Getty Images

Assistant Secretary of Health Admiral Brett Giroir, the official leading the federal government's coronavirus testing response, told Time Tuesday “there is absolutely no way" the U.S. will be able to conduct 5 million coronavirus tests per day, contradicting comments President Trump made at a press briefing later in the day.

Why it matters: A Harvard University paper assessed the U.S. would need to conduct 5 million tests daily by early June, and 20 million a day by late July to reopen safely. But Giroir called the number “an Ivory Tower, unreasonable benchmark.” He said modeling projections did not call for it, nor could technology support it.

Go deeper (1 min. read)Arrow17 mins ago - Health
Axios

Coronavirus dashboard

Illustration: Sarah Grillo/Axios

  1. Global: Total confirmed cases as of 1:15 p.m. ET: 3,157,459 — Total deaths: 219,611 — Total recoveries — 957,094Map.
  2. U.S.: Total confirmed cases as of 1:15 p.m. ET: 1,023,304 — Total deaths: 58,965 — Total recoveries — 116,133 — Total tested: 5,795,728Map.
  3. States: Not all states are behind on coronavirus testing.
  4. Trump administration: Kushner calls administration's coronavirus response "a great success story" — A watchdog has filed FOIA requests with states to get more info about the administration's response.
  5. Business: Economy shrinks 4.8% in first quarter.
  6. 2020: Most Americans back vote-by-mail amid pandemic.
  7. What should I do? Hydroxychloroquine questions answeredTraveling, asthma, dishes, disinfectants and being contagiousMasks, lending books and self-isolatingExercise, laundry, what counts as soap — Pets, moving and personal healthAnswers about the virus from Axios expertsWhat to know about social distancingHow to minimize your risk.
  8. Other resources: CDC on how to avoid the virus, what to do if you get it, the right mask to wear.

Subscribe to Mike Allen's Axios AM to follow our coronavirus coverage each morning from your inbox.

Updated 31 mins ago - Politics & Policy
Sara Fischer

Watchdog turns to states for documents on Trump's coronavirus response

Photo: Mandel Ngan/AFP via Getty Images

A watchdog group has filed more than 200 Freedom of Information Act (FOIA) requests across 50 states, seeking communications between the Trump administration and state policymakers that contradict public coronavirus messaging or show how federal efforts fell short, particularly around testing.

Why it matters: Since states tend to be faster and more responsive to public records requests, the approach may offer a quicker path toward transparency and accountability than document requests to the federal government — or congressional investigations.

Go deeper (2 min. read)Arrow1 hour ago - Health