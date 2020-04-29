Sen. Tom Cotton (R-Ark.) suggestion on April 26 that Chinese students should not be allowed to study science and technology in the United States has set off a debate about espionage and immigration.

What's happening: Under the Trump administration, the FBI's China Initiative has targeted intellectual property theft at America's research institutions.

Chinese students studying in some sensitive fields already face new visa restrictions.

Cotton's suggestion takes those measures one step further, proposing that any science-related topic should be entirely off-limits for Chinese students, because they could return to China and “design weapons and other devices that can be used against the American people,” he said.

Context: The number of Chinese international students at U.S. universities has nearly tripled over the past decade, and they comprise the largest percentage of the U.S. international student population.

