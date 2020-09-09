1 hour ago - Technology

Chinese hacking group moves on from targeting COVID intelligence

Illustration: Annelise Capossela/Axios

A Chinese government-associated hacking group that shifted its focus this spring toward collecting intelligence involving coronavirus response has again reoriented its work, this time to target Tibetan dissidents, according to security firm Proofpoint.

Between the lines: China’s intelligence services may now feel that, with the initial COVID-19 crisis in both Europe and China now receding, they can return to older, core priorities.

Details: Proofpoint connected the most recent activity to the same Chinese group behind the coronavirus campaign because of shared email accounts employed during phishing campaigns, use of the same "new malware family," and the group’s historical targeting patterns.

  • This Chinese hacking group has a well-documented history of targeting Tibetan dissident and exile organizations. Chinese intelligence places great emphasis on tracking human rights figures and dissidents abroad — and Tibetan groups are among its top targets.
  • Until now, the group of late had been targeting “European diplomatic and legislative bodies, non-profit policy research organizations, and global organizations dealing with economic affairs” in response to the pandemic, Proofpoint says.

Context: The push for Tibetan autonomy is one of what the Chinese Communist Party calls the “Five Poisons” that it believes threaten national unity and its power.

  • The others are the assertion of Taiwanese independence, the call for Uighur rights, pro-democracy movements, and Falun Gong, a spiritual practice banned in China.
  • Keeping a close eye on these is a core feature of Beijing’s internal and external counterintelligence strategies, including its cyber espionage efforts.

Go deeper

Bethany Allen-EbrahimianSara Fischer
Sep 8, 2020 - World

Disney's Mulan was filmed in Xinjiang amid cultural genocide

The World Premiere of Disney's 'Mulan' at the Dolby Theatre on March 9, 2020 in Hollywood, California. Photo: Charley Gallay/Getty Images for Disney

This weekend, Disney revealed that some scenes from its live action remake of the 1998 animated classic "Mulan" were filmed in Xinjiang, where the Chinese government is engaged in a campaign of cultural and demographic genocide against indigenous minorities.

Why it matters: The riches promised by China's massive domestic film market are buying the silence — and even complicity — of one of America's most powerful entertainment empires.

Go deeper (2 min. read)Arrow
Fadel Allassan
21 mins ago - Politics & Policy

Biden campaign out-raised Trump by over $150 million in August

Photo: Drew Angerer/Getty Images

The Trump campaign and its joint fundraising committees with the Republican National Committee raised over $210 million in August, they announced Wednesday.

Why it matters: Joe Biden and the Democratic National Committee raised $364.5 million in the same period, dwarfing Trump's total fundraising haul by over $150 million. It is believed to be the most ever raised by a presidential candidate in a single month.

Go deeper (1 min. read)Arrow
Zachary Basu
1 hour ago - Politics & Policy

Woodward book: Former intel chief Dan Coats believed "Putin had something on Trump"

Trump and Putin arrive for a meeting in Helsinki. Photo: Brendan Smialowski/AFP via Getty Images

Former director of national intelligence Dan Coats could not shake his "deep suspicions" that Russian President Vladimir Putin "had something" on President Trump, seeing "no other explanation" for the president's behavior, according to Bob Woodward's new book "Rage," which was obtained ahead of its publication next week by CNN.

Why it matters: Coats was the president's top intelligence official from March 2017 until August 2019. Woodward reports that Coats and his staff examined the intelligence regarding Trump's ties to Russia "as carefully as possible" and that he "still questions the relationship" between Trump and Putin despite the apparent absence of intelligence proof.

Go deeper (1 min. read)Arrow