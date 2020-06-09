13 mins ago - World

Scoop: Chinese-owned U.S. chemical company lobbied for tariff exemption

Illustration: Annelise Capossela/Axios

A chemical company registered in the U.S. signed a letter urging the Office of the U.S. Trade Representative to exclude from tariffs a product made by its Chinese government-linked parent company — without disclosing that link.

Why it matters: The tariffs remain, but the process illustrates how Chinese-owned companies registered as U.S. entities can lobby the U.S. government to change policies that negatively affect their Chinese parent companies, all without registering as foreign agents.

  • This makes it more difficult to track the potential influence of Chinese corporate- and government-linked interests on U.S. policy.

What's happening: The letter, dated Nov. 13, 2019, and addressed to U.S. Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer, says the U.S. is unable to produce enough PMDI, which is used to make insulation and other household products, to fulfill the needs of U.S. manufacturers.

  • The letter is signed by eight entities, including Wanhua Chemical U.S. Operations LLC and several U.S. roofing and construction companies, as well as an industry group, the Polyisocyanurate Insulation Manufacturers Association (PIMA).
  • In the letter, these groups state they are part of a group called the "Competitive MDI Coalition," which has no website and, unusually for a trade advocacy group, is not registered in federal lobbying databases or in the states where its members are based.
  • "We cannot emphasize enough the adverse impact the tariffs on such a critical input will have on our U.S. manufacturing of downstream products," they wrote.

The big picture: Foreign-owned companies, through their U.S.-registered affiliates, have an avenue to lobby the U.S. government not only by hiring former U.S. elected officials to press their cause, but also through industry and trade groups.

  • Wanhua Chemical is a member of several U.S. industry groups, including the American Chemistry Council and PIMA.
  • Industry groups receive funds from member companies whose contributions are disclosed only to the IRS, not publicly, a phenomenon known as "dark money."
  • The groups are allowed to spend money on donations to super PACS and lobbying.

What they're saying: "Wanhua has been very public with its problems with tariffs," Edward Brzytwa, director for international trade at the American Chemistry Council, a U.S. industry group, told Axios in an interview.

  • "For our purposes, if they’re investing in the U.S., we call them a U.S. chemical manufacturer," he said.

The intrigue: Wanhua Chemical U.S. Operations LLC is owned by Wanhua Chemical Group, a Chinese company that is among the world's largest manufacturers (and exporters) of PMDI.

  • An investment entity owned by a Chinese municipal government is Wanhua Chemical Group's largest shareholder (21.59%), according to the company's 2019 annual report.
  • But Wanhua Chemical U.S. Operations does not disclose this relationship in the letter it signed to Lighthizer, which states it is from "consumers of PMDI."
  • In 2017, Wanhua Chemical Group announced plans to build a $1.25 billion plant to produce MDI in Louisiana, but those plans are now on hold.

Background: Wanhua Chemical U.S. Operations LLC has not registered under the Foreign Agents Registration Act (FARA), nor has Wanhua Chemical Group.

  • But lobbying firms that represent Wanhua have registered their contracts under both the FARA and Senate lobbying databases.
  • In disclosures filed with the Senate database, law firm Alston & Bird wrote, "To the extent that Wanhua Chemical (America) Co., Ltd. realizes any benefit from legislative or executive action, so, too, would its parent company, Wanhua Chemical Group Co. Ltd."
  • AUX Initiatives LLC, a DC-based government affairs consulting firm, filed a FARA registration for its contract with Wanhua Chemical US Operations LLC in August 2018 "out of an abundance of caution."

Calls to phone numbers and emails sent to addresses associated with the U.S.-based affiliates of Wanhua Chemical Group went unanswered.

Read the letter.

Go deeper

Dave Lawler
1 min ago - World

Burundi's leader dies of "heart attack," or possibly coronavirus

Nkurunziza at an independence day celebration in 2015. Photo: Marco Longari/AFP via Getty Images

Burundi's government says President Pierre Nkurunziza, 55, has died of a heart attack — though his death follows reports that he and his wife may have contracted COVID-19.

Why it matters: Burundi has reported few cases of coronavirus and done little to mitigate the spread. It expelled World Health Organization officials last month, accusing them of "interference," and went ahead with elections on May 20 that were widely viewed as rigged but saw Nkurunziza's chosen successor declared the winner.

Go deeper (1 min. read)Arrow
Axios
Updated 44 mins ago - Politics & Policy

Coronavirus dashboard

Illustration: Sarah Grillo/Axios

  1. Global: Total confirmed cases as of 11 a.m.: ET: 7,155,952 — Total deaths: 407,145 — Total recoveries — 3,319,476Map.
  2. U.S.: Total confirmed cases as of 11 a.m.: ET: 1,963,828 — Total deaths: 111,014 — Total recoveries: 518,522 — Total tested: 20,615,303Map.
  3. Public health: WHO walks back comments on asymptomatic transmission of coronavirus — Social distancing may have prevented 5 million U.S. deaths.
  4. Axios-Ipsos Coronavirus Index: 86% think protests present large to moderate risk.
  5. Business: More businesses were lost in the last 3 months than all of the Great Recession.
Other resources (<1 min. read)Arrow
Marisa Fernandez
58 mins ago - Health

WHO walks back comments on asymptomatic transmission of coronavirus

Photo: Jakub Porzycki/NurPhoto via Getty Images

The World Health Organization clarified comments an official made on Monday that called asymptomatic transmission of the coronavirus "very rare," saying in a press conference that these carriers do take part in spreading the virus but that more information is needed to know by how much.

What they're saying: WHO official Maria Van Kerkhove clarified Tuesday that patients sometimes confuse not having any symptoms with only exhibiting mild symptoms. In addition, some patients transmit the virus before developing symptoms. Contact tracers classify this group as "presymptomatic," rather than asymptomatic.

Go deeper (1 min. read)Arrow