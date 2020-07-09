1 hour ago - World

Scoop: Chinese biotech giant's U.S. subsidiary received PPP loan

Chinese biotech company BGI Genomics provided mobile labs for conducting COVID-19 tests at a sports center in Beijing. Photo credit: Xinhua/Chen Zhonghao via Getty Images.

A U.S. subsidiary of Chinese genomics company BGI Group received a loan through the Paycheck Protection Program (PPP), according to data on the program released by the U.S. Treasury Department this week.

Why it matters: BGI's close ties to the Chinese government, which is constructing a massive genetics database of its population, have raised concerns among U.S. officials.

Driving the news: PPP recipients are under scrutiny this week amid criticism that the program did not efficiently direct loans to the small business owners most in need of assistance during the pandemic.

Details: BGI Americas Corporation received a loan amount between $350,000 and $1 million.

  • The PPP program permitted U.S. subsidiaries of foreign companies to apply for loans under some conditions.

What they're saying: "BGI Americas’ U.S. business has been negatively impacted by the pandemic. BGI Americas is using the loan to help cover salaries and prevent layoffs of U.S. employees," a BGI Americas spokesperson told Axios.

Background: BGI Group is one of the largest gene sequencing companies in the world.

  • Amid rapidly rising coronavirus cases earlier this year, California rejected proposals from CGI, a U.S. subsidiary of BGI, to build coronavirus testing labs in the state.
  • U.S. officials are worried that state-connected companies such as BGI could use widespread coronavirus testing to compile massive DNA databases for research and genetics-based surveillance, Axios reported in June.
  • BGI has also said it is building a gene bank in Xinjiang, a northwestern region in China where the Chinese government is currently engaged in cultural and demographic genocide against local ethnic groups and where Chinese police have explored the use of genetic surveillance of minorities.

Go deeper: Chinese coronavirus test maker agreed to build a Xinjiang gene bank

Go deeper

Zachary BasuBethany Allen-Ebrahimian
Updated 6 mins ago - World

U.S. sanctions Chinese officials over Uighur human rights abuses

Photo: Xinhua/Liu Jie via Getty Images

The Treasury Department announced Thursday that the U.S. has sanctioned four Chinese Communist Party officials and the Xinjiang Public Security Bureau for human rights abuses against Uighur Muslims and other ethnic minorities in Xinjiang.

Why it matters: The sanctions designations, pursuant to the Global Magnitsky Act passed by Congress in 2016, mark a significant escalation in the Trump administration's response to the Chinese government's detainment of over 1 million Uighurs in internment camps.

Go deeper (1 min. read)Arrow
Dave Lawler
30 mins ago - World

Mayor of Seoul found dead

Park at a conference in 2017. Photo: Aurelien Morissard/IP3/Getty Images

Seoul Mayor Park Won-soon has been found dead hours after his daughter reported him missing, prompting a massive manhunt, Yonhap news agency reports.

What we know: Park's disappearance came a day after allegations of sexual harassment against him were published in local media, according to the FT, which also reports that his daughter had found a "will-like message."

Go deeper (<1 min. read)Arrow
Axios
Updated 2 hours ago - Politics & Policy

Coronavirus dashboard

Illustration: Aïda Amer/Axios

  1. Global: Total confirmed cases as of 11:30 a.m. ET: 12,081,232 — Total deaths: 550,440 — Total recoveries — 6,639,503Map.
  2. U.S.: Total confirmed cases as of 11:30 a.m. ET: 3,057,431 — Total deaths: 132,360 — Total recoveries: 953,420 — Total tested: 37,431,666Map.
  3. Public health: Cases rise in 33 states — Fauci says states with severe outbreaks "should seriously look at shutting down"
  4. Education: How Trump's push to reopen schools could backfire — College sports stare down a disaster in the fall.
  5. Jobs: 1.3 million Americans filed for unemployment last week.
  6. Travel: Over 1,000 TSA agents have tested positive.
Go deeper (<1 min. read)Arrow