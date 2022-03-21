China's IPO shift after DiDi debacle

Venture capital is about playing the long game, and that strategy may soon pay off in China.

Driving the news: China's government last week suggested it will loosen some of its restrictions on overseas listings by local companies, which began last summer with the DiDi debacle.

Some of this is still amorphous, with China just pledging more "predictable regulation."

China also says that it's working with the U.S. on a cooperation plan that clear a path for the sorts of security audits that D.C. demands and that Beijing detests.

In short, China wants to reverse its tech sector's flagging fortunes, and also to stabilize Hong Kong. This may even apply to DiDi, whose stock soared nearly 60% on Friday (albeit from a ridiculously low base).

When China began its crackdown, we noted that it was a stark reminder of the risks investors take when backing companies that live under authoritarian rule. But venture capitalists chose to accelerate instead of yield.

VCs invested nearly $114 billion into Chinese companies in 2021, per PitchBook.

That's well above the 2019 or 2020 totals, and just shy of the 2018 record.

Look ahead: The big question now is what happens to the big backlog of Chinese companies that postponed IPOs originally planned for late 2021. The macroenvironment has changed a lot in the intervening months, which means Chinese regulators may have caused some companies to miss their opportunity.

Well, at least for now. As a venture capitalist might advise: "Just wait a bit longer, because the winds will shift again."

