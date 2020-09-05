China calls for U.S. visitors to show negative COVID-19 tests

China will demand that passengers taking direct flights from the U.S. provide negative coronavirus test results within 72 hours before takeoff starting Sept. 15, China’s U.S. embassy said in a statement.

Why it matters: The requirement is among the latest restrictions Beijing has imposed on the U.S. The Chinese government prevented U.S. airlines from resuming flights to China in June, and the Trump administration banned Chinese passenger airlines from flying to the U.S. in retaliation.

Details: Those who are traveling in any country the Chinese government has listed as requiring a screening must provide negative results as well.