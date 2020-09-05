1 hour ago - World

China calls for U.S. visitors to show negative COVID-19 tests

People inside the Beijing International Airport in June. Photo: STR/AFP via Getty Images

China will demand that passengers taking direct flights from the U.S. provide negative coronavirus test results within 72 hours before takeoff starting Sept. 15, China’s U.S. embassy said in a statement.

Why it matters: The requirement is among the latest restrictions Beijing has imposed on the U.S. The Chinese government prevented U.S. airlines from resuming flights to China in June, and the Trump administration banned Chinese passenger airlines from flying to the U.S. in retaliation.

Details: Those who are traveling in any country the Chinese government has listed as requiring a screening must provide negative results as well.

  • People who transit in the U.S. ahead of a flight to China will be asked to submit health declarations to airlines or hold a green health code, per the statement.

Updated 18 hours ago - Health

U.S. coronavirus updates

Data: The COVID Tracking Project; Note: Does not include probable deaths from New York City; Map: Andrew Witherspoon/Axios

Governors from both parties on Friday urged people to adhere to basic coronavirus mitigation strategies, like washing hands and wearing a mask, during the Labor Day weekend.

Why it matters: Millions of Americans are expected to travel this holiday weekend, leading experts to fear a surge of cases, like what was seen after the Memorial Day and Fourth of July weekends.

Updated 18 hours ago - Health

World coronavirus updates

Data: The Center for Systems Science and Engineering at Johns Hopkins; Map: Axios Visuals

France, Italy, Spain and the United Kingdom reported new case highs dating back to the spring outbreak, Bloomberg reports.

By the numbers: Brazil has the second-highest number of coronavirus deaths (nearly 125,502), after the U.S., where more than 187,710 people have died from COVID-19 and almost 6.2 million have tested positive.

Updated 1 hour ago - Politics & Policy

Coronavirus dashboard

Illustration: Sarah Grillo/Axios

  1. Global: Total confirmed cases as of 2 p.m. ET: 26,696,160 — Total deaths: 876,149 — Total recoveries: 17,776,552Map.
  2. U.S.: Total confirmed cases as of 2 p.m. ET: 6,222,782 — Total deaths: 188,096 — Total recoveries: 2,283,454 — Total tests: 81,293,103Map.
  3. World: Pope to take first trip since coronavirus lockdown — Pandemic is erasing a decade of global progress in child mortality rates.
  4. Sports: 77 of 130 major college football teams to play this season.
  5. World: India surpasses 4 million coronavirus cases.
