Mapped: Where U.S. and Chinese embassies and consulates are located

The number of consulates and embassies that the U.S. and mainland China respectively have is currently equal.

The big picture: The U.S. also has a consulate in Hong Kong, which until recently was largely autonomous. Both Houston and Chengdu are located in inland regions that are distant from the most densely populated coastal areas in both countries — making the Chinese closure of Chengdu in retaliation for the U.S. closure of Houston a roughly reciprocal act.

