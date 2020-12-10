China imposes restrictions on U.S. diplomatic travel to Hong Kong

China's foreign ministry on Thursday announced new restrictions on American officials traveling to Hong Kong in retaliation for sanctions imposed by the Trump administration, the AP reports.

Why it matters: The move is the latest escalation in a series of tit-for-tat measures between the U.S. and China over Hong Kong, which began when Beijing imposed a draconian national security law on the once semi-autonomous region in June.

U.S. diplomats going to Hong Kong and nearby Macau will no longer have visa-free tourist privileges.

American administration officials, congressional staffers, employees of non-governmental organizations and immediate family members will be subject to "reciprocal sanctions," said Chinese foreign ministry spokesperson Hua Chunying.

What they're saying: “China once again urges the U.S. side to immediately stop meddling in Hong Kong affairs, stop interfering in China’s internal affairs, and not go further down the wrong and dangerous path,” Hua said.

Background: China's new restrictions come days after the U.S. imposed sanctions on 14 high-level Chinese officials after the arrests of a number of pro-democracy figures in Hong Kong.