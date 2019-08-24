Sign up for a daily newsletter defining what matters in business and markets

China plans to fight Trump's trade war tariffs "until the end"

President Trump with Chinese President Xi Jinping
Photo Nicolas Asfouri/AFP/Getty Images

An official Chinese media outlet, the People's Daily, has fired back at President Trump's latest round of "barbaric" tariffs, and said they will keep fighting in the trade war "until the end," reports the South China Morning Post.

What they're saying: The commentary piece said that China has the strength to continue fighting the trade war, "and will not fear any challenge." China announced tariffs against American goods on Friday morning, and Trump announced retaliatory tariffs of his own later that day.

