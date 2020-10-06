19 mins ago - World

China tops list of countries exporting products made with forced labor

Illustration: Annelise Capossela/Axios

A new report from the U.S. Department of Labor ranks China as the top country of origin for goods produced through forced labor.

The big picture: China has long utilized prison labor, but new coerced labor schemes targeting Uighurs and other ethnic minorities now taint numerous industries in China.

Details: The Department of Labor's annual report lists the products and their countries of origin that have been traced back to forced labor and child labor.

  • In this year's report, a total of 17 Chinese goods made the list, including artificial flowers, Christmas decorations, clothes, shoes, fireworks, and products made with human hair.

Between the lines: U.S. law prohibits the importation of products made through forced labor. By labeling these categories of products as tainted by forced labor, the U.S. government is indicating it will be scrutinizing supply chains for links to factories that employ unfree labor.

Dion Rabouin, author of Markets
Oct 5, 2020 - Economy & Business

Drop in labor force participation cut unemployment rate

Data: U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics; Chart: Axios Visuals

The drop in the unemployment rate last month to 7.9% from 8.4% was more the result of people dropping out of the labor force — or giving up looking for work — than it was people finding jobs.

Details: The labor force participation rate decreased by 0.3 percentage point to 61.4% in September and has fallen 2 percentage points from its February levels to the lowest since March 1976.

Bethany Allen-Ebrahimian, author of China
31 mins ago - World

Exclusive: Top German official hushed up report on China’s influence

Illustration: Eniola Odetunde/Axios

A high-ranking German official suppressed a sensitive intelligence report in 2018 on China’s growing influence in Germany out of fear it would damage business ties with China, Axios has learned.

Why it matters: Business interests have long shaped Germany’s relationship with China, to the detriment of human rights concerns and even national security. 

Ashley Gold
43 mins ago - Technology

Scoop: House Dems briefing Biden team on tech antitrust report

Illustration: Aïda Amer/Axios

House Judiciary Democrats will brief Joe Biden's team today on their findings from a year-long tech antitrust investigation, a source familiar with the matter confirmed to Axios.

Why it matters: Democrats and Republicans both agree that big tech giants need to be reeled in, but often disagree on the means to do so. Looping the Biden team in signals House Democrats want the policy recommendations in their report to get plenty of attention in a potential Biden administration.

