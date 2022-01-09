Sign up for our daily briefing

City near Beijing COVID testing all 14M residents ahead of Olympics

Ivana Saric

Residents queue for a swab sample to test for Covid-19 in Tianjin on Jan. 9. Photo: Stringer/AFP via Getty Images

Officials in the city of Tianjin began mass testing the entire 14 million population for COVID-19 on Sunday after discovering a cluster of cases, AP reported.

Why it matters: Beijing, roughly 70 miles from Tianjin, will host the Olympics in less than a month.

The big picture: Twenty of Tianjin's residents have tested positive for the virus, with at least two people — a 10-year-old girl and a 29-year-old woman — infected with the highly contagious Omicron variant, the New York Times reported.

  • The mass testing is expected to take place over 2 days, per AP.
  • City officials have ordered residents to stay within the city and limit their travel, closed several subway stations, and placed several residential areas under comprehensive lockdowns, the Times reported.

But, but, but: Tamping down the spread of the virus could prove difficult. Speaking at a press conference, Zhang Ying, deputy director of the Tianjin Center for Disease Control and Prevention, said that COVID may have “been already spreading in the community for some time” before detection, per the Times.

Go deeper

Yacob Reyes
7 hours ago - World

U.S. agrees to keep soldiers on base amid COVID surge in Japan

An aerial view of U.S. Marine Corps' Camp Hansen in Okinawa, Japan. Photo: Jinhee Lee/NurPhoto via Getty Images

Japan and the U.S. have reached a "basic agreement" to prohibit U.S. soldiers from leaving their bases in an effort to contain a recent surge in COVID-19 infections, AP reports.

Why it matters: The agreement comes days after Japan's foreign minister asked Secretary of State Antony Blinken to urge the Defense Department to implement stronger restrictions on bases to curtail the virus' spread in areas with a considerable U.S. military presence.

Go deeper (<1 min. read)Arrow
Nathan Bomey, author of Closer
Updated 3 hours ago - Economy & Business

Tacos and chill: Fast food adopts subscription models

Taco Bell launched a $10-per-month taco subscription. Photo: Nikolas Kokovlis/NurPhoto via Getty Images

The subscription economy is expanding into the drive-thru lane.

Why it matters: Subscriptions offer a source of dependable revenue, loyalty and data — the same elixir that fuels streaming services like Netflix and exercise powerhouses like Peloton.

Go deeper (1 min. read)Arrow
Axios
Updated 4 hours ago - Politics & Policy

Omicron dashboard

Illustration: Sarah Grillo/Axios

  1. Health: At-home COVID test prices rise at Walmart and Kroger — Much of America isn't tracking at-home COVID test results — Protection from prior infection significantly reduced against Omicron.
  2. Vaccines: CDC backs moving Moderna booster wait time to 5 months after vaccine — Supreme Court seems skeptical of Biden's vaccine mandates — Rapid nasal COVID tests feared to be returning false negatives.
  3. Politics: U.S. agrees to keep soldiers on base amid COVID surge in Japan — Lawyers arguing against Biden vaccine mandates test positive for COVID — The fate of Biden's vaccine mandates is in the Supreme Court's hands.
  4. States: New Jersey deploys National Guard to nursing homes as COVID surges — Omicron threatens New Year's gym surge — Federal court denies Oklahoma's attempt to block Pentagon vaccine mandate.
  5. Variant tracker
Go deeper (1 min. read)Arrow