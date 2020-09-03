2 hours ago - Economy & Business

Americans are less worried about tariffs

Dion Rabouin, author of Markets
Reproduced from CivicScience; Chart: Axios Visuals

U.S. consumers are getting less concerned about the impact of tariffs on their daily lives, new data show.

What happening: After consumer concern about the tariffs rose to record highs in April and May, CivicScience noted a consistent decline that has pushed overall readings on concern down to nearly their levels before the pandemic began in the U.S.

By the numbers: For the full month of August, 65% of U.S. adults say they’re at least somewhat concerned about the impact of recent trade policies on their household expenses, down three points from 68% in the month of July.

What to watch: Tariffs are still in place on most Chinese exports to the U.S. and on many Chinese imports from the U.S., so businesses and consumers are still paying duties on hundreds of billions of dollars of goods.

  • Both sides in the U.S.-China trade war have pledged their commitment to the "phase one" trade deal, though President Trump has said he has no plans to negotiate a phase two.

Go deeper

Dion Rabouin, author of Markets
Sep 2, 2020 - Economy & Business

Consumer confidence popped at the end of August

Data: Hamilton Place Strategies, CivicScience; Chart: Axios Visuals

Consumer confidence picked up in the second half of August as confirmed coronavirus cases declined from record high levels.

By the numbers: Overall consumer confidence jumped 3.4 points in the past two weeks to 50.0 in the latest HPS-CivicScience Economic Sentiment Index, its highest reading since mid-March.

Go deeper (1 min. read)Arrow
Ina Fried, author of Login
53 mins ago - Technology

New Apple ad pokes rivals over privacy

Photo: Apple

In a new TV ad out today, Apple features people inappropriately blurting out private information in public places.

Why it matters: With this bit of satire, Apple aims to win over consumers with a privacy-first message — and also to paint itself as a force for good amid the public debate over Big Tech's power.

Go deeper (1 min. read)Arrow
Kendall Baker, author of Sports
1 hour ago - Sports

How grading agencies drove the trading card boom

Photo: Bob Chamberlin/Los Angeles Times via Getty Images

Following a decades-long downturn due to overproduction and dwindling interest, the trading card industry is booming.

The state of play: The boom was aided by the emergence of grading agencies, which fundamentally changed the art of card collecting, while attracting a new type of clientele and, in some cases, incentivizing fraud.

Go deeper (2 min. read)Arrow