Beijing's bullying has ruined its relationship with Sweden

Bethany Allen-Ebrahimian

Illustration: Sarah Grillo/Axios

A series of diplomatic incidents has undone decades of work building Sweden-China relations.

Why it matters: Beijing's bullying behavior is a test case in how China treats less powerful countries that refuse to submit to its demands.

What's happening: Rising distrust has led Sweden to shut down cultural exchanges and other long-standing agreements.

  • Gothenburg, the second-largest city in Sweden, has canceled its friendship city agreement with Shanghai, which was first signed 34 years ago. Several other cities, including Västerås, Luleå, and Linköping, have also ended their relationships with Chinese cities.
  • Sweden closed all of its Confucius Institutes, a Chinese government-funded program that sets up Chinese language and culture centers in foreign universities but which has come under scrutiny for censoring discussion of topics that Beijing considers sensitive.

Background: The breakdown in relations began in 2015, when Chinese authorities kidnapped Gui Minhai, a Swedish citizen known for publishing books on sensitive Chinese political topics, and held him without trial for years.

  • The Swedish government expressed outrage in February when a Chinese court announced that Gui had renounced his Swedish citizenship on a supposedly voluntary basis, and sentenced him to 10 years in prison.
  • The case demonstrated a blatant disregard for international norms of citizenship and the rights of foreign governments to protect their citizens.

The Chinese ambassador to Sweden has threatened Swedish media outlets who reported critically on China, and implicitly threatened anyone who opposed Beijing.

  • “We treat our friends with fine wine, but for our enemies we have shotguns," said the ambassador on Swedish public radio in November 2019.

The bottom line: The Chinese Communist Party has hailed China's rise as a kinder, gentler world power that will deal with all countries with respect. But so far, its treatment of smaller nations is not reassuring.

Fadel Allassan

Top HHS official: "Absolutely no way" U.S. will run 5 million tests a day

President Trump listens to Assistant Secretary for Health Admiral Brett Giroir at a press briefing on March 21, 2020. Photo: Tasos Katopodis/Getty Images

Assistant Secretary of Health Admiral Brett Giroir, the official leading the federal government's coronavirus testing response, told Time Tuesday “there is absolutely no way" the U.S. will be able to conduct 5 million coronavirus tests per day, contradicting comments President Trump made at a press briefing later in the day.

Why it matters: A Harvard University paper assessed the U.S. would need to conduct 5 million tests daily by early June, and 20 million a day by late July to reopen safely. But Giroir called the number “an Ivory Tower, unreasonable benchmark.” He said modeling projections did not call for it, nor could technology support it.

Axios

Coronavirus dashboard

Illustration: Sarah Grillo/Axios

  1. Global: Total confirmed cases as of 1:15 p.m. ET: 3,157,459 — Total deaths: 219,611 — Total recoveries — 957,094Map.
  2. U.S.: Total confirmed cases as of 1:15 p.m. ET: 1,023,304 — Total deaths: 58,965 — Total recoveries — 116,133 — Total tested: 5,795,728Map.
  3. States: Not all states are behind on coronavirus testing.
  4. Trump administration: Kushner calls administration's coronavirus response "a great success story" — A watchdog has filed FOIA requests with states to get more info about the administration's response.
  5. Business: Economy shrinks 4.8% in first quarter.
  6. 2020: Most Americans back vote-by-mail amid pandemic.
  7. What should I do? Hydroxychloroquine questions answeredTraveling, asthma, dishes, disinfectants and being contagiousMasks, lending books and self-isolatingExercise, laundry, what counts as soap — Pets, moving and personal healthAnswers about the virus from Axios expertsWhat to know about social distancingHow to minimize your risk.
  8. Other resources: CDC on how to avoid the virus, what to do if you get it, the right mask to wear.

Sara Fischer

Watchdog turns to states for documents on Trump's coronavirus response

Photo: Mandel Ngan/AFP via Getty Images

A watchdog group has filed more than 200 Freedom of Information Act (FOIA) requests across 50 states, seeking communications between the Trump administration and state policymakers that contradict public coronavirus messaging or show how federal efforts fell short, particularly around testing.

Why it matters: Since states tend to be faster and more responsive to public records requests, the approach may offer a quicker path toward transparency and accountability than document requests to the federal government — or congressional investigations.

Go deeper (2 min. read)Arrow1 hour ago - Health