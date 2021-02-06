Sign up for our daily briefing

China approves Sinovac vaccine, its second shot for general public use

A nurse prepares a Sinovac's COVID-19 vaccine in China. Photo: VCG/VCG via Getty Images

China's health regulator has approved the two-shot coronavirus vaccine developed by domestic drugmaker Sinovac Biotech Ltd. for general public use.

Why it matters: Sinovac's CoronaVac is the second vaccine to receive authorization in the country. State-owned pharmaceutical company Sinopharm produced the first vaccine to receive approval in China last December.

The big picture: The conditional approval means that the vaccine can be administered to the public, but more research is needed to ensure the benefits outweigh any adverse effects, per AP.

  • The vaccine received emergency approval last summer for health workers to be inoculated.
  • Health officials hope to inoculate 50 million people before Chinese New Year on Feb. 11, Bloomberg reports.
  • The Sinovac vaccine has been sold to at least 10 other countries and is already being distributed in at least five nations, AP says.

Worth noting: Sinovac has faced criticism "due to a lack of transparency around clinical trial data," The Wall Street Journal writes.

  • Several phase 3 trials in Brazil, Turkey and Indonesia have shown efficacy rates between 50.38% to 91.25%, per Bloomberg.

Updated 17 hours ago

Coronavirus dashboard

Illustration: Eniola Odetunde/Axios

  1. Health: How COVID is disrupting the drug supply chain — Coronavirus cases are falling all across the country.
  2. Vaccine: NFL tells Biden all team stadiums ready as vaccine sites — Pentagon to deploy over 1,000 troops to support mass vaccination sites.
  3. Politics: Both chambers pass budget resolution, paving the way for Biden's relief plan.
  4. Economy: The Trump-COVID jobs legacy.
  5. Business: Airline woes intensify with new COVID-19 variants.
  6. World: Coronavirus cases are falling around the world.
2 hours ago

Preview: "Axios on HBO" interviews Secretary of Transportation Pete Buttigieg

On the next episode of “Axios on HBO,” Axios co-founder Mike Allen interviews Secretary of Transportation Pete Buttigieg about transportation equity, the coronavirus and the future of travel. 

  • Catch the full interview and much more on Sunday, February 7 at 6 p.m. ET/PT on all HBO platforms.
Sara Fischer, author of Media Trends
4 hours ago

Super Bowl advertising is going to look a lot different this year

Screen shot from Bass Pro Shops and Cabela Super Bowl ad via YouTube

The big game, happening for the first time in history without many fans in the stadium, will feature spots with socially-distanced characters, and people staying home.

Why it matters: While some ads will try to be light, the gravity of the pandemic will still be felt.

