China bans Cruz and Rubio over Xinjiang criticism

China said Monday that it will ban entry to Sens. Marco Rubio (R-Fla.) and Ted Cruz (R-Texas) over their criticisms of human rights abuses in Xinjiang, the AP reports.

The big picture: The move seems to be retaliatory after the U.S. announced sanctions on four Chinese officials for human rights abuses against Uighur Muslims and other ethnic minorities in the region last week.

Rep. Chris Smith (R-N.J.) and the Trump administration's ambassador for international religious freedom Sam Brownback were also targeted. There was no indication any of the four planned to travel to China.

What they're saying: "Xinjiang affairs are China’s internal affairs and the U.S. has no right to interfere in them," Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Hua Chunying told reporters, per the Washington Post.