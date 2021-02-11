Sign up for our daily briefing

China's producer prices jump while consumer prices fall

Dion Rabouin, author of Markets
Data: Investing.com; Chart: Axios Visuals

Prices for Chinese consumers in January declined by 0.3% from last year, while prices for producers, or businesses, rose by 0.3%, data showed.

Why it matters: Rising prices for producers in China, the world's No. 1 trading nation, are often the result of increasing commodity costs and typically mean prices will rise for the rest of the world.

  • A decline in prices for consumers suggests the country's economic rebound from the coronavirus pandemic isn't materializing as strongly as hoped.

Details: PPI rose to its highest level since May 2019, while CPI fell to its lowest since November (however, November was the lowest reading since 2009).

In short: China's recovery has been uneven with its industrial and manufacturing sector outpacing consumer spending.

What they're saying: "PPI inflation continues the upward trend, suggesting that the manufacturing sector still outperforms," Hao Zhou, senior emerging markets economist at Commerzbank, told Bloomberg.

  • Consumer inflation momentum hasn’t been as strong as expected, and "this split between consumption and manufacturing is likely to persist in the foreseeable future."

Axios
40 mins ago - Politics & Policy

The daily highlights from Trump's 2nd Senate impeachment trial

Photo: Stefani Reynolds/Bloomberg via Getty Images

The back half of 16 hours of arguments from the House impeachment managers is set to kick off on Thursday at noon, as the Senate plows full steam ahead in its unprecedented trial of a former president.

The big picture: Donald Trump is unlikely to be convicted on the House's single charge of "incitement of insurrection," as only a handful of Republicans have signaled their intention to vote against the party's most popular figure. But the House managers' presentation of chilling, never-before-seen security footage from the Jan. 6 Capitol assault may make that vote more difficult.

Go deeper (1 min. read)Arrow
Dion Rabouin, author of Markets
44 mins ago - Economy & Business

Top central bankers turn their backs on inflation fears

Photo illustration: Sarah Grillo/Axios. Photos: Samuel Corum, Thomas Lohnes/Getty Images

Two of the world's foremost central bankers reinforced their positions on the potential for damaging inflation in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic on Wednesday, saying in no uncertain terms that they simply don't see it.

Why it matters: This is exactly what former Treasury Secretary Lawrence Summers warned about in his recent op-ed in the Washington Post, citing the potential for "inflationary pressures of a kind we have not seen in a generation, with consequences for the value of the dollar and financial stability."

Go deeper (1 min. read)Arrow
Ashley Gold
3 hours ago - Technology

States leapfrog federal government in restraining tech

Illustration: Aïda Amer/Axios

States across the U.S., unwilling to wait for the slower gears of the federal government to turn, are moving aggressively to regulate the tech industry.

Why it matters: States famously serve as "laboratories of democracy," testing out innovative laws that other states or the federal government can adopt. But their experiments can sometimes be half-baked or have unintended consequences, and their regulations can run afoul of the courts.

Go deeper (2 min. read)Arrow

