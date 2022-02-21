China won the Olympics

Sign up for our daily briefing
Make your busy days simpler with the Axios AM and PM newsletters. Catch up on what's new and why it matters in just 5 minutes.
Catch up on the day's biggest business stories
Subscribe to the Axios Closer newsletter for insights into the day’s business news and trends and why they matter.
Sign up for Axios Pro Rata
Dive into the world of dealmakers across VC, PE and M&A with Axios Pro Rata. Delivered daily to your inbox by Dan Primack and Kia Kokalitcheva.
Sports news worthy of your time
Binge on the stats and stories that drive the sports world with the Axios Sports newsletter. Sign up for free.
Tech news worthy of your time
Get our smart take on technology from the Valley and D.C. with Axios Login. Sign up for free.
Get the inside stories
Get an insider's guide to the new White House with Axios Sneak Peek. Sign up for free.
Catch up on coronavirus stories and special reports, curated by Mike Allen everyday
Catch up on coronavirus stories and special reports, curated by Mike Allen everyday
Want a daily digest of the top Denver news?
Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with Axios Denver
Want a daily digest of the top Des Moines news?
Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with the Axios Des Moines newsletter.
Want a daily digest of the top Twin Cities news?
Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with Axios Twin Cities
Want a daily digest of the top Tampa Bay news?
Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with the Axios Tampa Bay newsletter.
Want a daily digest of the top Charlotte news?
Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with Axios Charlotte
Want a daily digest of the top Nashville news?
Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with the Axios Nashville newsletter.
Want a daily digest of the top Columbus news?
Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with the Axios Columbus newsletter.
Want a daily digest of the top Dallas news?
Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with the Axios Dallas newsletter.
Want a daily digest of the top Austin news?
Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with the Axios Austin newsletter.
Want a daily digest of the top Atlanta news?
Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with the Axios Atlanta newsletter.
Want a daily digest of the top Philadelphia news?
Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with the Axios Philadelphia newsletter.
Want a daily digest of the top Chicago news?
Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with the Axios Chicago newsletter.
Sign up for Axios NW Arkansas
Stay up-to-date on the most important and interesting stories affecting NW Arkansas, authored by local reporters
Want a daily digest of the top DC news?
Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with the Axios DC newsletter.
Illustration: Annelise Capossela/Axios
Beijing mostly got what it wanted from the winter Olympics — a smooth Games without a major COVID outbreak. But political and human-rights controversies were never far from the surface.
Why it matters: The Chinese government has poured billions of dollars into new infrastructure, facilities and COVID testing for the Winter Olympics, hoping the investment would pay off with a boost to China's international image.
The big picture: The Games went smoothly for the most part, with gorgeous winter backdrops and stars like Eileen Gu winning both medals and social media love.
Yes, but: All the things that made the Beijing Games controversial in the first place continued to bubbled up throughout the competition, creating an atmosphere of underlying tension.
The opening ceremonies featured a Uyghur cross-country skier, Dinigeer Yilamujiang, as torchbearer. She was the only Uyghur on Team China this year, according to the Wall Street Journal.
- After Yilamujiang finished 43rd among 65 athletes, she avoided reporters on her way out.
- The Chinese government is perpetrating a genocide against Uyghurs in China's northwest. Uyghurs abroad compared the Chinese government's showcasing of Yilamujiang to Nazi Germany's prominent display of a German Jew in the 1936 Summer Olympics.
Details: Anti-China sentiment in South Korea spiked during the Games, amid accusations of biased judging in the short-track speed skating competition.
- Networks of bots and influencers on western social media platforms pushed out glowing narratives about the Olympics to audiences outside China, the New York Times found.
- The International Olympic Committee issued a rare rebuke of a Chinese Olympic official after a Feb. 17 press conference in which the official broke with political neutrality by stating: “Taiwan is an indivisible part of China."
Many athletes felt afraid to publicly criticize China's human rights record before heading to Beijing, a fear fanned by Chinese authorities who warned international athletes of "punishment."
- But Nils van der Poel, a 25-year-old Swedish speedskater who won two gold medals, spoke freely after he returned home to Sweden.
- The Olympics is "a fantastic sporting event where you unite the world and nations meet," he said. "But so did Hitler before invading Poland, and so did Russia before invading Ukraine."
- “I think it is extremely irresponsible to give it to a country that violates human rights as blatantly as the Chinese regime is doing," he said.