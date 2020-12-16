A capsule containing Moon rocks collected from the lunar surface by China's Chang'e-5 mission has been found in Inner Mongolia.

Why it matters: China is just the third nation to return lunar samples to Earth, after the U.S. and former Soviet Union.

Details: The rock samples were taken from Oceanus Procellarum, an area thought to be hundreds of millions of years younger than the Apollo sites.

By analyzing these lunar rocks back on Earth, scientists will be able to get a more clear picture of the evolution of the Moon.

The Chang'e-5 mission comes on the heels of other robotic Chinese missions to the Moon, including the Chang'e-4 mission, which became the first to operate on the far side of the Moon in 2019.

The big picture: These kinds of sample return missions are beneficial for scientists because the kind of analysis that can be done on Earth is far superior to the science that can be performed by rovers or orbital missions taking photos — labs on the planet are just more powerful.