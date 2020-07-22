1 hour ago - World

What to know about the Justice Department's new indictment of Chinese hackers

Photo: Castaneda Luis/AGF/UIG via Getty Images

The Department of Justice on Tuesday unsealed an indictment charging two individuals with working as hackers for the Ministry of State Security, China’s main civilian intelligence agency.

What we know: The campaign dates back to 2009 and targeted defense contractors, tech companies, dissidents —and, more recently, institutions involved in COVID-19 research.

  • The hackers stole terabytes of data and “hundreds of millions of dollars’ worth” of intellectual property and trade secrets, says the indictment.
  • Prosecutors say the hackers worked for the MSS as contractors, both freelancing for their own economic gain — in one case trying to extract a ransom payment from a victim company whose intellectual property the hackers had pilfered — as well as responding to specific tasking from MSS officials.

In one case, MSS officials provided the two contractors with a “zero day” exploit — that is, a previously unknown vulnerability — to hack into the network of Burmese human rights groups.

  • The campaign was truly global in scope, with victim companies in “the United States, Australia, Belgium, Germany, Japan, Lithuania, the Netherlands, South Korea, Spain, Sweden, and the United Kingdom,” among other countries, say prosecutors.
  • According to the indictment, the hackers breached a breathtaking number of targets across many sectors, including a Department of Energy facility in Washington State; gaming companies in Europe; a Japanese medical device maker; an Australian defense firm; a U.S. educational company, where the hackers stole personally identifiable data from “millions” of students and teachers; and many other private companies.

Our thought bubble: Though the indictment provides a fascinating glimpse into the tactics, techniques and procedures of hackers affiliated with Chinese intelligence, it is unlikely to have much of a deterrent effect.

  • The hackers’ targets fall squarely within the established parameters of nation-state spying — especially China’s focus on economic espionage. China’s spies won’t simply stop spying because a few contractors got busted.

But the indictment could potentially throw a wrench into China’s activities by revealing just how much the U.S. knows about them.

  • The indictment discloses, for instance, the name of an MSS facility in China that operated under a false name — and includes actual pictures of the building.
  • How did the U.S. learn about the facility? Who took the pictures? How long have U.S. intelligence personnel been sitting on this information? What other MSS facilities may the U.S. know about?
  • These are the types of questions China’s spies may be asking themselves, in various degrees of frenzy.

Between the lines: This type of disruptive, offensive counterintelligence campaign may be precisely what U.S. officials had planned by disclosing these facts in an indictment that will likely never go to trial.

Go deeper: Inside hackers' pivot to medical espionage

Go deeper

Orion Rummler
Jul 21, 2020 - World

U.S. charges Chinese hackers for targeting COVID-19 research

Illustration: Sarah Grillo/Axios

A federal grand jury has returned an 11-count indictment against two Chinese hackers for a "sweeping global computer intrusion campaign" that began over 10 years ago and recently targeted companies developing coronavirus vaccines and treatments, the Justice Department announced Tuesday.

Why it matters: It's believed to be the first time the U.S. government has charged foreign hackers with targeting coronavirus research, according to AP.

Go deeper (1 min. read)Arrow
Alayna Treene
Jul 20, 2020 - Politics & Policy

First look: McCarthy bill would sanction virus vaccine hackers

Photo: Alex Wong/Getty Images

House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.) will introduce a bill Tuesday that would sanction foreign hackers attempting to steal U.S. coronavirus vaccine research, according to a copy of the bill obtained by Axios.

Why it matters: The Defend COVID Research from Hackers Act comes after China, Iran and Russia have been accused of deploying military and intelligence hackers to steal information about other countries' vaccine research and development.

Go deeper (1 min. read)Arrow
Rebecca Falconer
Updated 6 mins ago - Politics & Policy

U.S. orders China's Houston consulate to close

China's Houston consulate. Photo: Mark Felix / AFP

The Trump administration told China to close its diplomatic consulate in Houston "in order to protect American intellectual property and Americans' private information," State Department spokesperson Morgan Ortagus confirmed to Axios on Wednesday morning.

The latest: Deputy Secretary of State Stephen Biegun testified to the Senate Foreign Relations Committee on Wednesday that President Trump directed the State Department to withdraw its consent for China to operate its consulate in Houston due to a litany of abuses in the bilateral relationship.

Go deeper (1 min. read)Arrow