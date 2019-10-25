Senior Chinese official says Pence speech was "full of arrogance" and "lies"

China's foreign ministry spokeswoman Hua Chunying said Friday that Vice President Pence's speech which criticized U.S. companies wary of disrespecting Chinese policies was "full of arrogance, prejudice, critical biases and lies," per NBC News.

The big picture: Hua added that Pence's speech, which also included words of support for pro-democracy protestors in Hong Kong, was meant to "smear" China in an attempt to distract from U.S. domestic issues like gun control and economic inequality.

