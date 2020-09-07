33 mins ago - World

China launching data security initiative to counter U.S. tech blockade

China's Foreign Minister Wang Yi, who is reportedly scheduled to announce the country's new data security initiatvie, in Berlin, Germany on Sept. 1. Photo: Peng Dawei/Xinhua via Getty Images

China is set to announce its own global data security initiative on Tuesday, the Wall Street Journal reports, citing people briefed on the issue.

Why it matters: China's effort is aimed at countering U.S. attempts to bar Chinese technology from other countries, most recently through the Clean Network program announced last month, WSJ reports.

Driving the news: Secretary of State Mike Pompeo announced the Clean Network program as a guard for the U.S. and 30 other countries against "aggressive intrusions by malign actors, such as the Chinese Communist Party."

  • The program would "exclude Chinese telecommunications firms, apps, cloud providers and undersea cables from internet infrastructure" used by the U.S. and participating countries, per WSJ.
  • China's draft for its security initiative reportedly does not mention the Clean Network program or the U.S.

Of note: A federal grand jury returned an 11-count indictment against two Chinese hackers in July for a "sweeping global computer intrusion campaign" that began over 10 years ago and targeted companies developing coronavirus vaccines and treatments.

Updated 27 mins ago - Politics & Policy

Coronavirus dashboard

Illustration: Annelise Capossela/Axios

  1. Global: Total confirmed cases as of 4 p.m. ET: 27,213,389 — Total deaths: 890,064— Total recoveries: 18,164,102Map
  2. U.S.: Total confirmed cases as of 4 p.m. ET: 6,296,629 — Total deaths: 189,114 — Total recoveries: 2,315,995 — Total tests: 82,838,081Map
  3. Politics: Trump says he's "taking the high road" by not meeting with Democrats on a coronavirus stimulus deal
  4. Health: 65% of voters feel COVID vaccine available this year would be "rushed" A new era of worker malaise
  5. States: New York's infection rate stays below 1% for a month
  6. World: India's cases surge to second highest in the world
  7. 1 🚴🏽 thing: Peloton plans on cheaper new options as gyms stay closed
Orion Rummler
2 hours ago - Politics & Policy

Trump says he's "taking the high road" by not meeting with Democrats

President Trump at the White House, Sept. 7. Photo: Mandel Ngan/AFP via Getty Images

President Trump told reporters at a Labor Day briefing on Monday that he is "taking the high road" by not meeting with House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and other top Democrats to negotiate the next coronavirus stimulus package.

Why it matters: Unemployment benefits have expired for millions of Americans, but House Democrats and the White House are no closer to a deal — while nearly one in eight households are struggling to get enough to eat.

Updated 3 hours ago - Science

Creek Fire burns over 30k acres in California overnight

San Miguel County firefighters, Sept. 6. Photo: Sandy Huffaker/AFP via Getty Images

The Creek Fire — one of the newest and fastest-growing major fires raging in California — razed over 33,000 new acres from Sunday night into Monday morning, per Cal Fire, and is not contained at all.

What's happening: Red flag warnings have been issued across California, as scores of blazes have burned nearly 2 million acres amid hot, dry conditions. Pacific Gas & Electric, the state's biggest utility, warned that it might cut power to some 103,000 customers Monday "to reduce the risk of wildfire from energized power lines."

