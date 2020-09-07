China launching data security initiative to counter U.S. tech blockade

China is set to announce its own global data security initiative on Tuesday, the Wall Street Journal reports, citing people briefed on the issue.

Why it matters: China's effort is aimed at countering U.S. attempts to bar Chinese technology from other countries, most recently through the Clean Network program announced last month, WSJ reports.

Driving the news: Secretary of State Mike Pompeo announced the Clean Network program as a guard for the U.S. and 30 other countries against "aggressive intrusions by malign actors, such as the Chinese Communist Party."

The program would "exclude Chinese telecommunications firms, apps, cloud providers and undersea cables from internet infrastructure" used by the U.S. and participating countries, per WSJ.

China's draft for its security initiative reportedly does not mention the Clean Network program or the U.S.

Of note: A federal grand jury returned an 11-count indictment against two Chinese hackers in July for a "sweeping global computer intrusion campaign" that began over 10 years ago and targeted companies developing coronavirus vaccines and treatments.