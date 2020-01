The big picture: South Korea, Japan and Thailand have confirmed at least one case of the new virus. The patients had all traveled from the Wuhan area, according to the Wall Street Journal.

In Australia, a man in Brisbane was being treated in isolation after presenting to a hospital in Queensland's state capital with symptoms of the virus after returning from a vacation in China, authorities confirmed to News.com.au.

North Korea is temporarily banning foreign tourists in response to the outbreak, according to Reuters.

is temporarily banning foreign tourists in response to the outbreak, according to Reuters. China has confirmed additional cases in Beijing, Shanghai and Shenzhen, three of country's largest cities.

What they're saying: Chinese President Xi Jinping said Monday the country will work to curb the outbreak.

"People's lives and health should be given top priority and the spread of the outbreak should be resolutely curbed," he said, according to Reuters.

What's next: The World Health Organization said Monday it will convene an emergency committee on Wednesday to determine if the outbreak constitutes an international emergency, Reuters reports.

Editor's note: This story has been updated with more recent developments.