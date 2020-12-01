China successfully lands historic robotic mission on the Moon

Get the latest market trends in your inbox
Catch up on coronavirus stories and special reports, curated by Mike Allen everyday
Photo: NASA Goddard
China has landed its robotic Chang'e-5 mission on the lunar surface, according to state-run news service Xinhua.
Why it matters: The spacecraft is expected to collect samples from the Moon that will then be returned to Earth for scientific analysis, marking China's most ambitious Moon mission yet.
- If successful, China will become just the third nation — after the U.S. and former Soviet Union — to bring samples back from the Moon.
The state of play: The lander should drill into the surface of the Moon to collect its sample in the coming hours, according to Andrew Jones at Space News.
- That sample is then expected to be delivered back to Earth mid-month.
The big picture: China has had a run of successes on the Moon in recent years.
- The Chang'e-4 spacecraft became the first to land and operate on the far side of the Moon in January 2019.
- The nation also has plans to eventually send people to the lunar surface.