Catch up on coronavirus stories and special reports, curated by Mike Allen everyday

What the phrase "sharp power" reveals about how Biden views China

Image: The National Endowment for Democracy

A senior Biden administration official used the term "sharp power" last week in a phone call with reporters to describe China's coercive activities around the globe.

Why it matters: The phrase hints at the administration's intellectual influences as they formulate new U.S. policies toward China.

  • "Sharp power" is a term coined in a December 2017 report by the National Endowment for Democracy to describe how Russia and China use covert and coercive means to gain political influence abroad, particularly within democratic countries.

Background: In the 2010s, analysts worked to come up with accurate ways to describe the techniques China and Russia were honing to manipulate global perceptions and political environments in their favor.

  • The NED report was quite influential, and the term "sharp power" soon became well known among specialists, though some criticized it as too broad.
  • The Trump administration seemed to mostly settle on the term "malign influence activities" to convey a similar idea, while others call it "authoritarian interference."

From the NED report: "Some of the most visible authoritarian influence techniques used by countries such as China and Russia, while not 'hard' in the openly coercive sense, are not really 'soft' either," wrote the report's authors. "This authoritarian influence is not principally about attraction or even persuasion; instead, it centers on distraction and manipulation."

  • "What we have to date understood as authoritarian 'soft power' is better categorized as 'sharp power' that pierces, penetrates, or perforates the political and information environments in the targeted countries."

Read the full NED report

Go deeper

Ursula Perano
2 hours ago - Politics & Policy

Senate to hold first hearing on Capitol riot security failures

Photo: Oliver Contreras/Bloomberg via Getty Images

The Senate Homeland Security Committee and Senate Rules Committee will hold a joint hearing on Feb. 23 on the security failures that led to the breach of the Capitol by pro-Trump rioters on Jan. 6, the panels announced Tuesday.

Details: The committees have invited former U.S. Capitol Police chief Steven Sund, former House Sergeant at Arms Paul Irving, former Senate Sergeant at Arms Michael Stenger and D.C. Metropolitan Police Chief Robert Contee to testify. Sund, Irving and Stenger all resigned in the wake of the riots.

Go deeper
Russell Contreras
3 hours ago - Politics & Policy

NAACP sues Trump for inciting Capitol riot

President Trump greets supporters at the "Stop The Steal Rally" on Jan. 6 in Washington, D.C., before the Capitol riots. Photo: Tasos Katopodis/Getty Images

The NAACP filed a lawsuit Tuesday against former President Trump and far-right extremist groups in connection with the Jan. 6 Capitol riots that killed five people and injured dozens of officers.

Why it matters: The federal lawsuit filed on behalf of House Homeland Security Chairman Bennie Thompson (D-Miss.) shows that Trump continues to face legal problems stemming from the riot, even after he was acquitted in his Senate impeachment trial Saturday.

Go deeper
Joann Muller, author of Navigate
4 hours ago - Economy & Business

Cutting out the middleman on electric car sales

Illustration: Annelise Capossela/Axios

The auto industry is in the midst of the biggest transformation in a century, with cars one day running on electrons, not gasoline.

Why it matters: But it's not just the cars that are changing. How we buy and service them is being disrupted, too. Instead of selling cars through franchised dealers, emerging auto manufacturers want to sell electric vehicles direct to consumers, either online or in their own stores.

Go deeper