China bans BBC World News after U.K. pulls license for state-run CGTN

Sign up for our daily briefing
Make your busy days simpler with Axios AM/PM. Catch up on what's new and why it matters in just 5 minutes.
Stay on top of the latest market trends
Subscribe to Axios Markets for the latest market trends and economic insights. Sign up for free.
Sports news worthy of your time
Binge on the stats and stories that drive the sports world with Axios Sports. Sign up for free.
Tech news worthy of your time
Get our smart take on technology from the Valley and D.C. with Axios Login. Sign up for free.
Get the inside stories
Get an insider's guide to the new White House with Axios Sneak Peek. Sign up for free.
Catch up on coronavirus stories and special reports, curated by Mike Allen everyday
Catch up on coronavirus stories and special reports, curated by Mike Allen everyday
Want a daily digest of the top Denver news?
Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with Axios Denver
Want a daily digest of the top Des Moines news?
Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with Axios Des Moines
Want a daily digest of the top Twin Cities news?
Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with Axios Twin Cities
Want a daily digest of the top Tampa Bay news?
Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with Axios Tampa Bay
Want a daily digest of the top Charlotte news?
Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with Axios Charlotte
The BBC logo seen on a broadcaster's umbrella on Feb. 13. Photo: Simon Dawson/Bloomberg via Getty Images
Chinese regulators banned BBC World News on Thursday, accusing the British broadcaster of a "slew of falsified reporting" on Beijing's coronavirus response and oppression of ethnic minorities in Xinjiang, according to Chinese state media.
Why it matters: The move was widely seen as retaliation against the U.K. after Britain's own broadcasting regulator withdrew the operating license for China Global Television Network, citing its control by the Chinese Communist Party.
Background: The BBC published a graphic exposé last week detailing allegations of systemic rape, sexual abuse and torture against women in Xinjiang's vast network of internment camps, where more than 1 million Uyghur Muslims and other ethnic minorities are believed to be detained.
- China has vigorously denied the allegations and refers to any foreign condemnation of its alleged human rights abuses as "interference" in its domestic affairs.
- State-run news agency Xinhua claimed that the BBC violated "requirements that news reporting must be true and impartial, and undermined China's national interests and ethnic solidarity."
The big picture: The latest escalation comes amid heightened tensions between China and the U.K., which recently opened a pathway to citizenship for people in Hong Kong who have fled Beijing's crackdown on democracy in the former British territory.
Between the lines: BBC World News "was only available in hotels & a small number of residential compounds" in China, Jo Floto, editor of BBC World Service's Newshour, said on Twitter. "The general public in China was never allowed access. Even with such a limited distribution, BBC reports on China were often censored," he added.
What they're saying: "We are disappointed that the Chinese authorities have decided to take this course of action. The BBC is the world's most trusted international news broadcaster and reports on stories from around the world fairly, impartially and without fear or favour," the BBC said in a statement.