1 hour ago - World

Poll: Desire in China for U.S.-style democracy plunges

Dave Lawler

Chinese views of the U.S. have soured dramatically over the past year, according to polling from the Eurasia Group Foundation.

Adapted from Eurasia Group Foundation; Chart: Axios Visuals

By the numbers: Most respondents in the 2019 survey said they’d like to see China’s system of government become much or somewhat more like America’s over the next 20 years. Respondents one year later were about half as likely to feel that way, and twice as likely to want China’s system to become much less like America’s.

  • Respondents were split over whether they approve of American ideas of democracy, with 21% disapproving (up from 16% in 2019), 28% approving (down from 44%) and 52% neutral.

Between the lines: The 2020 survey was conducted between Feb. 15 and March 3, when China was in the midst of its coronavirus crisis but the pandemic had not yet hit the U.S. with full force.

  • The authors point to the U.S.-China trade war and America’s support for protests in Hong Kong as likely causes of the shift.

Our thought bubble via Axios China reporter Bethany Allen-Ebrahimian: “It's been a long project of the [Chinese Communist Party] to get Chinese people turned off to the idea of democracy. For a long time, it was an uphill battle. That’s less and less the case these days."

Go deeper

Bethany Allen-Ebrahimian

Beijing's coronavirus propaganda blitz goes global

Illustration: Eniola Odetunde/Axios

As China begins to get its coronavirus outbreak under control, authorities are going on the offensive to rewrite the narrative that the global epidemic is Beijing's fault.

Why it matters: We're getting a glimpse of how China's formidable propaganda apparatus can obscure the truth and change narratives abroad, just as it can at home. The stakes are high — for the world and China's standing in it.

Go deeperArrowMar 11, 2020 - Health
Bethany Allen-Ebrahimian

The China challenge stumps the 2020 candidates

Photo Illustration: Sarah Grillo/Axios. Photos: Scott Eisen/Getty Images, Justin Sullivan/Getty Images, Naohiko Hatta - Pool/Getty Images, and Greg Baker/AFP via Getty Images

Most U.S. presidential candidates identify China as a serious national security challenge, but they're short on details as to how they'd tackle the economic, technological and human rights threats posed by the world’s largest authoritarian power.

Why it matters: The Chinese Communist Party is seeking to reshape the world in its own image and amass enough power to marginalize the United States and Western allies regardless of whether China is contending with President Trump for another four years — or one of his Democratic rivals.

Go deeperArrowJan 12, 2020 - Politics & Policy
Dion Rabouin

Coronavirus has disrupted supply chains for nearly 75% of U.S. companies

Employees produce medical masks at Madaran Medical Manufacturing Company in Robat Karim district of Tehran, Iran. Photo: Fatemeh Bahrami/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images

The COVID-19 outbreak has caused supply chain disruptions for nearly three-quarters of U.S. companies, and many are already pricing in revenue losses this year as a result, according to a special ISM survey.

What's happening: Data show global production out of China fell to an all-time low last month, with freight and shipping slowing dramatically as the virus has shuttered factories and container ports.

Go deeperArrowMar 11, 2020 - Economy & Business