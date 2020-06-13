1 hour ago - Economy & Business

American Express gets green light to operate card network in China

Amex sticker in Chicago, Illinois on January 24. Photo: Scott Olson/Getty Images

American Express gained greater access to China's spenders on Saturday after the People's Bank of China cleared the company to operate its card-clearing network in the mainland.

Our thought bubble, via Axios' Felix Salmon: Until now it has been hard for Chinese nationals to obtain a card that is accepted by a broad range of international merchants, and it has been almost impossible for non-Chinese nationals to obtain a card (or app) that is accepted by a broad range of Chinese merchants.

  • It remains to be seen whether Amex will gain any traction in China, but this news has the potential to bridge two systems that until now have been almost entirely separate.

The big picture: American Express said in a Saturday press release that it is the first foreign payment network to be allowed to process domestic payments in yuan in China.

  • Amex said it expects to begin processing transactions through Express Company, made in partnership with a Chinese fintech services company, later this year.

Go deeper: China's V-shaped coronavirus recovery looks too good to be true

Go deeper

Axios
Updated 55 mins ago - Politics & Policy

Coronavirus dashboard

Illustration: Eniola Odetunde/Axios

  1. Global: Total confirmed cases as of 2 p.m. ET: 7,713,571 — Total deaths: 427,400 — Total recoveries — 3,660,537Map.
  2. U.S.: Total confirmed cases as of 2 p.m. ET: 2,057,400 — Total deaths: 115,036 — Total recoveries: 547,386 — Total tested: 22,517,262Map.
  3. States: New York is making the U.S.' coronavirus trends look better than they are.
  4. World: India reports record infection increaseBeijing closes food market amid fears of a second wave.
  5. Education: Dozens of Catholic schools shutter due to the pandemic and many more are expected to follow.
Go deeper (<1 min. read)Arrow
Mike AllenSara Kehaulani Goo
3 hours ago - Politics & Policy

The bottom-up revolution goes global, viral

Photos (clockwise from top left): Julia Rendleman/Reuters, Carl Juste/Miami Herald via AP, Francisco Seco/AP, Leila Navidi/Star Tribune via AP)

The bottom-up revolution ignited by the killing of George Floyd is spreading and appears to be sticking, toppling statues and statutes in a cultural and intellectual uprising the world hasn't seen in 50 years.

Why it matters: Fueled by social media and live news coverage, fury over George Floyd's murder on Memorial Day raced across the country within days — and around the world within a week.

Go deeper (2 min. read)Arrow
Rashaan Ayesh
6 hours ago - Politics & Policy

Trump pushes rally date originally set for Juneteenth amid pressure

President Trump. Photo: Nicholas Kamm/AFP/Getty Images

President Trump announced via tweet that he's rescheduling his first rally since the coronavirus lockdown from June 19 to June 20, following criticism that it was set for Juneteenth, a holiday marking the end of slavery in the U.S.

Why it matters: Trump told Fox News earlier this week: “The fact that I’m having a rally on that day, you can really think about that very positively as a celebration.” But Democrats used the rally's originally assigned timing to call out the president amid nationwide protests over the police killing of George Floyd.

Go deeper (1 min. read)Arrow