Chile's Air Force on Tuesday said a military cargo plane carrying 38 people crashed while flying to the country's base in Antarctica, Reuters reports.

The latest: Search and rescue crews have not located the plane, but the Air Force concluded that the aircraft crashed based on the number of hours it has been missing. The C-130 Hercules was carrying 17 crew members and 21 passengers when it lost contact with operators. Three civilians were on board, per AP.