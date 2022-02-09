Sign up for our daily briefing
Make your busy days simpler with the Axios AM and PM newsletters. Catch up on what's new and why it matters in just 5 minutes.
Catch up on the day's biggest business stories
Subscribe to the Axios Closer newsletter for insights into the day’s business news and trends and why they matter.
Sign up for Axios Pro Rata
Dive into the world of dealmakers across VC, PE and M&A with Axios Pro Rata. Delivered daily to your inbox by Dan Primack and Kia Kokalitcheva.
Sports news worthy of your time
Binge on the stats and stories that drive the sports world with the Axios Sports newsletter. Sign up for free.
Tech news worthy of your time
Get our smart take on technology from the Valley and D.C. with Axios Login. Sign up for free.
Get the inside stories
Get an insider's guide to the new White House with Axios Sneak Peek. Sign up for free.
Catch up on coronavirus stories and special reports, curated by Mike Allen everyday
Catch up on coronavirus stories and special reports, curated by Mike Allen everyday
Want a daily digest of the top Denver news?
Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with Axios Denver
Want a daily digest of the top Des Moines news?
Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with the Axios Des Moines newsletter.
Want a daily digest of the top Twin Cities news?
Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with Axios Twin Cities
Want a daily digest of the top Tampa Bay news?
Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with the Axios Tampa Bay newsletter.
Want a daily digest of the top Charlotte news?
Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with Axios Charlotte
Want a daily digest of the top Nashville news?
Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with the Axios Nashville newsletter.
Want a daily digest of the top Columbus news?
Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with the Axios Columbus newsletter.
Want a daily digest of the top Dallas news?
Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with the Axios Dallas newsletter.
Want a daily digest of the top Austin news?
Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with the Axios Austin newsletter.
Want a daily digest of the top Atlanta news?
Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with the Axios Atlanta newsletter.
Want a daily digest of the top Philadelphia news?
Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with the Axios Philadelphia newsletter.
Want a daily digest of the top Chicago news?
Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with the Axios Chicago newsletter.
Sign up for Axios NW Arkansas
Stay up-to-date on the most important and interesting stories affecting NW Arkansas, authored by local reporters
Want a daily digest of the top DC news?
Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with the Axios DC newsletter.
Sample titles from Heroes of Liberty. Photo: Courtesy of Heroes of Liberty
A conservative children's book startup has begun publishing a series focused on conservative icons and what it views as childhood role models, including former President Reagan, actor John Wayne and social critic Thomas Sowell.
Why it matters: The publisher of the books, Heroes of Liberty, was created to counter numerous children's books focusing on progressive heroes like Ruth Bader Ginsburg, according to Heroes of Liberty editor Bethany Mandel.
- The effort to counterprogram those books comes as right-leaning parents — and some on the left — seek to ban books on race and gender amid culture wars seeping into the nation's school districts.
Driving the news: Heroes of Liberty recently released a book on Wayne targeted to children aged 7 to 12. That followed releases for books about Reagan, Sowell and newly installed Supreme Court Justice Amy Coney Barrett.
- It plans additional releases every month about figures like Douglas MacArthur and former British Prime Ministers Margaret Thatcher and Winston Churchill.
- The Delaware-based startup is funded by private investors, including Miami businessman Yoni Greenwald and Israeli publisher Rotem Sella. Both sit on the Heroes of Liberty's board.
Mandel, a former writer at the Heritage Foundation, told Axios the publishing house chose to tell Wayne's story to counter the narrative that "masculinity is toxic."
- Wayne was known for playing rugged cowboys during Hollywood's Golden Age of Westerns, as well as for his wartime roles and anti-communist, conservative politics.
- "Boys are ... really sort of conditioned to behave more like women. We wanted to give, especially boy readers, a glimpse of a positive male role model (who) doesn't apologize for being manly and masculine."
- Heroes of Liberty sells books through monthly subscriptions. It's sold tens of thousands of copies since November, Mandel said.
Between the lines: School districts around the country are bowing to pressure from some conservative groups to review — then purge from public school libraries — books about LGBTQ issues or people of color or that are deemed to advance critical race theory.
- The American Library Association's Office for Intellectual Freedom reports that preliminary data showed book challenges and bans surged in 2021, compared to previous years.
- Mandel said she hoped her books would sit alongside others promoted by some progressives but agreed that "inappropriate" books should be removed from schools.
Don't forget: Some progressive activists have sought to pull literary staples like Mark Twain's "The Adventures of Huckleberry Finn," and Harper Lee's "To Kill a Mockingbird" from school syllabi.
- These critics argue that in today's context, they perpetuate racist or sexist constructs.
Flashback: An advertising account linked to Heroes of Liberty was banned temporarily by Facebook last month for violating Meta’s policy on “Low Quality or Disruptive Content.”
- The account was restored following an outcry on social media.
- Meta spokesman Andy Stone said the account was locked due to an “error," per the New York Post.
- "When Facebook shut down our account, we lost all the data that we carefully gathered for the last six months," Mandel tweeted after the incident.