More than 100 children have died from the flu so far this season

Marisa Fernandez

Influenza vaccine. Photo: Justin Sullivan/Getty Images

105 children have reportedly died in the U.S. from the flu, the highest so far this season, per data released Friday by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

The big picture: Health officials typically treat a high rate of seniors, a vulnerable population during flu season, but this year, children and young adults have been more susceptible.

What's happening: The influenza B strain, which tends to be more common in children, has caused the majority of pediatric deaths.

  • The strain carries gastrointestinal symptoms, including vomiting, which can influence one's ability to take antivirals to shorten the flu's duration, CNN reports.

Of note: A report out Thursday showed preliminary data that the flu vaccine for the 2019-20 season has reduced doctor visits by 45% overall, and 55% for children. This is consistent with previous seasons, the CDC says.

  • CDC officials indicate it's not too late to get the flu vaccine as it could mitigate severe symptoms, even if one ends up infected with the virus.

