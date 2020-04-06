1 hour ago - Health

Health care workers' child care crisis

Marisa Fernandez

Medical personnel outside NYU Langone Health hospital. Photo: Noam Galai/Getty Images

State and local governments are working to help medical workers and emergency responders fighting against the coronavirus outbreak who no longer have child care and day care centers for their children, AP reports.

By the numbers: 4.6 million health care workers are parents of children under the age of 14, according to the Center for American Progress.

  • About 15% of health care workers have children but don't have another family member to provide child care when schools close, possibly keeping some from going to work, a separate analysis shows.

Some state governors have allowed some child care centers to stay open for essential workers like employees in health care.

  • The New York City schools chief called for staffers to volunteer at emergency child care centers, per AP.
  • In Washington, D.C., six emergency child care centers were opened in late March to help children of health care workers, the Washington Post reports.

Other institutions and fellow nurses and doctors have created networks to take care of their colleagues' children in states with no other options.

  • Hedge fund billionaire Ray Dalio pledged $3 million toward care for the children of hospital workers in Connecticut.
  • Students at universities created contact sheets of people willing to provide care for clinicians' children whose child care services were shut down by the coronavirus, The Atlantic reports.

Go deeper

Bob Herman

Paul Farmer on the coronavirus: "This is another caregivers' disease"

Photo Illustration: Sarah Grillo/Axios. Photo: Ramin Talaie/Corbis via Getty Images

Paul Farmer, co-founder of Partners in Health, has spent decades treating infectious diseases in impoverished countries like Haiti and Sierra Leone.

What he's saying: The U.S. has lagged in its response to the coronavirus, but Farmer still has confidence in the country's public health agencies as well as the treatments that are available to infected patients.

Go deeperArrowMar 9, 2020 - Health
Bob Herman

Health care workers fear the coronavirus surge

Medical workers prepare to test people in Las Vegas. Photo: Ethan Miller/Getty Images

Doctors, nurses and other health care workers are afraid for their health — and in some cases their lives — as the mounting coronavirus outbreak closes in on a health care system that doesn't have enough equipment and overworks its people.

What they're saying: "It's a mess, and there's no help," Alan Roth, a doctor at Jamaica Hospital Medical Center in Queens, New York, said last week. "We have been left out to dry."

Go deeperArrowApr 2, 2020 - Health
Kim Hart

The coronavirus economy will devastate those who can least afford it

Illustration: Aïda Amer/Axios

If you think your new reality is inconvenient and stressful, here's some perspective: Tens of millions of people are trying to stave off the coronavirus without reliable access to basic needs like shelter, food or health care.

Why it matters: The people who were already vulnerable in a strong economy are facing severe hardship as jobs evaporate overnight and safety net services are strained to the max.

Go deeperArrowMar 23, 2020 - Health