How Head Start child care programs handled COVID-19 safety

Illustration: Sarah Grillo/Axios

Head Start programs may provide a model for how to implement coronavirus protections in child-care facilities, according to an analysis from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Why it matters: The evidence so far suggests that schools and day care centers aren't responsible for large outbreaks, and can be kept open safely. But proper precautions are still necessary to keep them safe and to protect the adults who work there.

Details: The CDC took stock of the mitigation measures in Head Start programs in eight states.

  • In addition to some common interventions — including more frequent cleaning, mask mandates for staff, and some physical dividers in play areas — those programs offered flexible work schedules, including work-from-home options, especially for high-risk employees.

Yes, but: Head Start programs remained open because they had the federal funds and resources to implement these strategies. Child care centers that can't afford flexible staffing may still have to close their doors, especially as cases rise.

  • Nearly half of America's child care centers risk closures — a big economic risk for Black and Latina women, who make up 40% of the child care workforce, AP notes.

Marisa FernandezMaria Arias
Updated 10 hours ago - Health

The states where face coverings are mandatory

Data: Compiled by Axios; Map: Danielle Alberti/Axios

Wyoming on Monday became the latest state to implement a mask mandate to fight COVID-19, amid a steep spike in cases across the country.

The big picture: States are reintroducing mitigation efforts like closing businesses and advising people to stay home as the U.S. averages the most daily cases of any point in the pandemic.

Fadel Allassan
19 hours ago - Economy & Business

2021 World Economic Forum to be held in Singapore instead of Davos

Photo: Fabrice Coffrini/AFP via Getty Images

The World Economic Forum announced Monday that it will convene its annual meeting this summer in Singapore instead of the iconic Swiss ski town of Davos "in light of the current situation with regards to COVID-19 cases."

Why it matters: Singapore has earned praise for its success in combatting the coronavirus, reporting 58,260 cases since the start of the pandemic and only 213 over the last month, according to data from Johns Hopkins University.

Orion Rummler
Updated 17 hours ago - Politics & Policy

Trump says Giuliani doing "very well" after coronavirus hospitalization

Rudy Giuliani listens to Detroit poll worker Jessy Jacob during an appearance before the Michigan House Oversight Committee on Dec. 2 in Lansing, Mich. Photo: Rey Del Rio/Getty Images

President Trump told reporters that he spoke Monday morning with his attorney Rudy Giuliani, who was admitted to the hospital after a COVID-19 diagnosis on Sunday, and that he's doing "very well" and does not have a fever.

Why it matters: Giuliani has been traveling the country and meeting with lawmakers, as part of the Trump legal team's push to overturn the results of the election. He has often not worn a mask at these events.

