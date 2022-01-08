Sign up for our daily briefing

Catch up on coronavirus stories and special reports, curated by Mike Allen everyday

Chicago Public Schools' reopening remains in limbo as talks break down

Kierra Frazier

Photo: Scott Olson/Getty Images

Chicago Public Schools and Mayor Lori Lightfoot on Saturday jointly rejected the latest proposal from the Chicago Teachers Union in the ongoing dispute over whether remote learning should resume amid the latest surge in COVID cases fueled by the Omicron variant.

Driving the news: Chicago Public School officials canceled classes last Wednesday and negotiations remain ongoing with the CTU over COVID-related safety measures, Axios' Monica Eng reports.

  • The union wants set safety metrics, time to test and provide high quality masks for students and staff.

The latest: CTU shared an updated proposal Saturday where remote learning would begin Wednesday and in-person classes would resume on Jan. 18.

  • Under the proposal, CTU members would return to schools Monday to pass out laptops to help students prepare for online courses.
  • CTU President Jesse Sharkey said Saturday that the new proposal “would solve all the outstanding issues, would give parents the clarity that we will begin instruction next week and begin in-person instruction on the 18th.”

The other side: "@CTULocal1 leadership, you’re not listening," Lightfoot said in a tweet Saturday.

  • "The best, safest place for kids to be is in school," Lightfoot said. "Students need to be back in person as soon as possible. That’s what parents want. That’s what the science supports. We will not relent."
A tweet previously embedded here has been deleted or was tweeted from an account that has been suspended or deleted.

What's next: CPS classes have been canceled for Monday unless a deal is reached this weekend.

Go deeper: Chicago Public Schools cancels classes after union votes to go remote

Go deeper

Kristal Dixon
Jan 7, 2022 - Axios Atlanta

Atlanta schools to reopen with COVID test-to-stay measures

Illustration: Brendan Lynch/Axios

New protocols will soon be in place for Atlanta Public School students and staff.

Why it matters: With the record-high transmission of COVID-19 in communities, implementing stricter measures will allow APS to better manage the spread of COVID-19 in schools.

Go deeper (2 min. read)Arrow
Alissa Widman Neese
Jan 7, 2022 - Axios Columbus

COVID surge closes central Ohio classrooms again

Expand chart
Data: Columbus City Schools; Chart: Thomas Oide/Axios

This week's return from winter break has been a struggle for central Ohio schools, with staffing shortages forcing more building closures than any other time this school year.

  • That likely isn't going away any time soon, with COVID-19 cases still surging to unprecedented levels due to the highly contagious Omicron variant.
Go deeper (1 min. read)Arrow
Axios Local
11 hours ago - Health

Much of America isn't tracking at-home COVID test results

Illustration: Maura Losch/Axios

As America's record Omicron surge continues, cities and states across the country have no cohesive strategy to monitor the results of at-home rapid COVID tests.

Why it matters: This patchwork system means the official COVID case counts are almost certainly a vast undercount. Many cities don't have an accurate sense of just how prevalent COVID is as they make decisions about mask mandates, school closures and other restrictions.

Go deeper (2 min. read)Arrow