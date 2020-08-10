1 hour ago - Politics & Policy

Downtown Chicago hit by widespread looting

Police officers inspect a damaged Best Buy in Chicago that was looted and vandalized. Photo: Scott Olson/Getty Images

Chicago police responded to hundreds of people looting stores and causing widespread property damage in the city's downtown overnight, resulting in at least one exchange of gunfire, the Chicago Tribune reports.

The state of play: Police superintendent David Brown said the event was a coordinated response after an officer shot a suspect on Sunday evening, per CBS Chicago.

  • Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot called the incident "brazen and extensive" and not a "protected First Amendment expression."
  • It disrupted transportation around the downtown area — with both buses and CTA trains impacted into the morning hours. The city also took the step of raising bridges across the Chicago River to limit access downtown.

The big picture: While the looting was centered around the city's Magnificent Mile shopping district, it eventually spread to the neighborhoods of River North, Streeterville, Lincoln Park, the Gold Coast and the South Loop, NBC Chicago reports.

  • More than 100 arrests have been made and at least 13 officers were injured.

What they're saying:

  • Brown: "This was not an organized protest. This was pure criminality — violence against police and our city," Brown said at a press conference Monday morning.
  • Lightfoot: "There is no justification for criminal behavior, ever. You have no right, no right, to take and destroy the property of others. Our residents deserve to be safe. Our businesses deserve to understand and enjoy safety and security of their property and in their employees. And our police officers deserve to be able to do their job without having to worry about shots being fired, projectiles being thrown and being maced."

Fadel Allassan
Politics & Policy

Riot declared in Portland again as protesters rally at police union building

Portland police officers pursue a crowd on Aug. 1. Photo: Nathan Howard/Getty Images

Police declared a riot in Portland again overnight, as protesters rallied at the same police union building demonstrators broke into and set a fire at the previous night, per AP.

What's new: The latest protest was short-lived, according to AP. Police declared another riot early Monday as some demonstrators marched through the streets. "Failure to adhere to this order may subject you to arrest or citation, and may subject you to the use of crowd control agents, impact weapons, or tear gas," the police tweeted.

Fadel Allassan
Economy & Business

McDonald's sues former CEO, alleging he lied about relationships with employees

Former McDonald's CEO Steve Easterbrook. Photo: Drew Angerer/Getty Images

McDonald's on Monday sued its former CEO Steve Easterbrook, seeking to recoup tens of millions in severance benefits while alleging he took part in and concealed undisclosed relationships with company employees, per the New York Times.

Why it matters: Corporations have traditionally chosen to ignore executive misbehavior to avoid bad press, but they have become more proactive — especially with the rise of the #MeToo and Black Lives Matter movements — in addressing issues head-on.

Dion Rabouin
Economy & Business

The transformation of the Fed

Illustration: Eniola Odetunde/Axios

The Federal Reserve is undergoing an overhaul. Conceived to keep inflation in check and oversee the country's money supply, the central bank is now essentially directing the economy and moving away from worries about rising prices.

What we're hearing: The move to act less quickly and forcefully to tamp down on inflation has been in the works for years, but some economists fear that the Fed is moving too far from its original mandate.

