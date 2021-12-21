Sign up for our daily briefing

Chicago to require proof of vaccination at gyms, bars and restaurants

Monica Eng

Illustration: Aïda Amer/Axios

Patrons will have to show proof of full vaccination to get into Chicago bars, restaurants, gyms and entertainment establishments that serve food or drinks starting Jan. 3.

Why it matters: More than a quarter of Chicagoans wouldn't currently qualify for entry under those rules. But at least one study shows the mandate could result in wider vaccination compliance.

Details: The rules apply to anyone over the age of 5, and anyone over 16 will need to show matching identification.

  • The rules do not apply to houses of worship, soup kitchens, K-12 schools or day care centers, but do include private weddings at licensed venues with food.
  • The new rules do not assign capacity limits to venues.

Enforcement: At a Tuesday press conference, Mayor Lori Lightfoot said businesses will enforce the mandate as they do in other cities like New York City and Los Angeles.

  • "Our restaurants and other venues are asking us to do this," Lightfoot said. "Not all are going to be happy, but I think most of them understand the necessity and they're on board with enforcing it."

Penalties: Establishments could be fined $2,000–$10,000 per violation.

  • "We usually first give them a notice to correct and we follow up the following day," Department of Business Affairs and Consumer Protection commissioner Kenneth Meyer said at the same press conference. "But if the business owner is not following any of these, we're going to write them up."

State of play: Chicago is seeing its highest COVID-19 hospitalization rate, intensive care usage and test positivity since January 2021, per health commissioner Allison Arwady.

  • Most of this, Arwady said, is due to the highly contagious Omicron variant, which now accounts for 73% of all U.S. cases "and in the Midwest, it's probably higher than that."

Zoom in: Chicago Public Schools CEO Pedro Martinez said Tuesday he expects CPS to reopen on schedule, Jan. 3, but will consider closings on a "granular level, school by school and classroom by classroom" based on cases.

  • He said he's counting on the help of families to get kids vaccinated and to use the 150,000 tests CPS sent home.

Paige Hopkins
Dec 20, 2021 - Health

D.C. reinstates indoor mask mandate as COVID cases surge

Data: CDC; Chart: Axios Visuals

D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser declared a state of emergency on Monday and announced a number of new policies aimed at stopping the spread of COVID-19, including the reinstatement of the city's indoor mask mandate and a booster requirement for D.C. government employees.

Driving the news: The recent case surge comes amid the rise of the Omicron variant and as COVID tests are harder to find—all while many D.C.-area residents prepare to gather with family and friends for the holiday season.

Tina Reed, author of Vitals
12 hours ago - Health

What to do about Omicron over the holidays

Illustration: Aïda Amer/Axios

As Americans prepare to gather this holiday season, health care experts say even the boosted will still need to be careful, thanks to Omicron.

The big picture: With vacations planned, hospitals already overwhelmed and a stunningly transmissible new variant that can even cause breakthrough infections in the boosted, experts fear record cases, hospitalizations and deaths are on the horizon.

Caitlin Owens
12 hours ago - Health

America once again faces COVID test shortages

Illustration: Aïda Amer/Axios

Americans are encountering a familiar problem as they scramble to safely gather for the holidays despite the spread of Omicron: They're struggling to find coronavirus tests.

Why it matters: Testing has always been key to slowing the spread of the virus. Given Omicron's transmissibility, accessible testing is more important than ever for life to go on without massive disruption.

