BC Partners to split up PetSmart and Chewy

BC Partners plans to disentangle pet supplies retailer PetSmart from online rival Chewy, via a recapitalization plan.

Why it matters: This reflects PetSmart's improved performance, driven largely by increased pet adoptions during the pandemic. It's also a tacit admission by BC Partners that its original investment thesis was flawed.

BC bought Chewy in 2017, in part by piling new debt onto existing portfolio company PetSmart, and then took Chewy public in mid-2019 while retaining almost total voting control.

PetSmart would be recapped with $1.3 billion in new equity and its $4.65 billion of debt would be refinanced (with pro forma leverage decreasing from 3.5x/5,6x to 3.2x/4.2x, per LevFin Insights).

Commitments are due next Thursday, although there's no guarantee this deal goes through.

The bottom line, via Bloomberg: "The transaction is likely to be seen more favorably by creditors compared to a 2018 deal in which BC Partners put a portion of Chewy’s equity outside the reach of PetSmart lenders."