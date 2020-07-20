Chevron to acquire Noble Energy for $5 billion

Chevron said Monday that it has entered into an agreement to acquire Noble Energy, a large independent oil-and-gas producer, in a $5 billion all-stock transaction.

Why it matters: It will expand Chevron's footprint in the U.S. shale patch, where the company is competing with rival Exxon.

Noble also has operations in the Mediterranean Sea and West Africa.

The total deal value, including debt, is $13 billion, according to Chevron. The Wall Street Journal notes that it's the "largest oil-patch tie-up since the coronavirus pandemic delivered a shock to the industry."

Some analysts see the coronavirus pandemic leading to substantial new consolidation in the U.S. sector.

Flashback: Chevron was already looking for acquisitions before the pandemic took aim at the oil industry.

Last year, Chevron looked to buy Anadarko Petroleum, another large independent player, but declined to enter into a bidding war with Occidental Petroleum, which ultimately bought the company.

What they're saying: Chevron said the deal for Noble would enhance its position in several areas, including the prolific Permian Basin.