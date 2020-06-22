10 mins ago - Energy & Environment

Shale's uncertain future amid coronavirus pandemic

The shale sector is entering a "great compression" that could bring a "deep consolidation" as companies collectively face hundreds of billions of dollars worth of write-downs on their assets, a new Deloitte analysis finds.

Why it matters: The report shows how depressed oil prices stemming from the COVID-19 pandemic are slated to take a big toll on the sector, which was already struggling with debt and weak cash flow even before the crisis.

By the numbers: "Challenging oil market conditions could prompt the shale industry to impair or write-down the value of their assets by as much as $300 billion — with significant impairments expected in Q2 2020," the report finds.

  • 31% of shale operators are "technically insolvent" when U.S. oil prices are at $35 per barrel, while another 20% are "stressed." Prices are currently in the $39-per-barrel range.
  • Deloitte says roughly 27% of shale oil-and-gas companies are good acquisition targets for oil majors and large independent producers, while many others would be "superfluous," or too risky for buyers.

What's they're saying: Deloitte analyst Scott Sanderson said in a statement alongside the report that "selective" consolidation can help better position the distressed industry,

  • "Especially as the energy transition moves forward, investment in big data, advanced digitalization and sustainability measures can be of paramount importance to long-term survival and success," he said.

The longest professional sports drought since 1918

Today marks 103 days since the last MLB, NBA, NFL or NHL game — the longest such drought since the fall of 1918, when the World Series was held in September amid WWI and the Spanish flu.

The big picture: Of course, there was no NFL or NBA back then, and the NHL had only been around for a year, so there wasn't nearly as much to miss. Television hadn't been invented, either, so unless your ancestors lived down the street from Ebbets Field, they probably didn't miss the Dodgers games.

Sarah Sanders says John Bolton was "drunk on power"

One former top West Wing official tells Axios that national security adviser John Bolton was unpopular even before the leaks from his tell-all, "The Room Where It Happened," which is out Tuesday.

Axios has a first look for you at a fiery passage from a book that's coming this fall from former White House press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders, "Speaking for Myself." She writes that, during President Trump's state visit to London last year, "Bolton was a classic case of a senior White House official drunk on power, who had forgotten that nobody elected him to anything."

Kevin Hassett to leave White House this summer

White House adviser Kevin Hassett will leave the administration this summer, after returning in March to help the president respond to the economic fallout from the coronavirus pandemic, according to two administration officials.

Why it matters: Hassett has shown an ability to translate economic numbers into tangible terms for the president, steering Trump to support more stimulus and relief. His departure could cede power to administration officials who oppose a $2 trillion package and worry about the deficit.

