Shale's uncertain future amid coronavirus pandemic

The shale sector is entering a "great compression" that could bring a "deep consolidation" as companies collectively face hundreds of billions of dollars worth of write-downs on their assets, a new Deloitte analysis finds.

Why it matters: The report shows how depressed oil prices stemming from the COVID-19 pandemic are slated to take a big toll on the sector, which was already struggling with debt and weak cash flow even before the crisis.

By the numbers: "Challenging oil market conditions could prompt the shale industry to impair or write-down the value of their assets by as much as $300 billion — with significant impairments expected in Q2 2020," the report finds.

31% of shale operators are "technically insolvent" when U.S. oil prices are at $35 per barrel, while another 20% are "stressed." Prices are currently in the $39-per-barrel range.

Deloitte says roughly 27% of shale oil-and-gas companies are good acquisition targets for oil majors and large independent producers, while many others would be "superfluous," or too risky for buyers.

What's they're saying: Deloitte analyst Scott Sanderson said in a statement alongside the report that "selective" consolidation can help better position the distressed industry,