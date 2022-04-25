Corvette goes electric: GM turns sports car into EV
The Corvette roar is turning into a purr.
Driving the news: General Motors announced Monday that it will make electric versions of the iconic sports car, replacing the vehicle's rumbling engine with the soft whir of an EV powertrain.
- GM President Mark Reuss said on LinkedIn that the plans include a fully electric 'Vette and an "electrified" version, which is industry parlance for hybrid or plug-in hybrid.
The big picture: Sports cars and luxury rides have been the first vehicles to go electric, so the 'Vette makes perfect sense as an EV.
What's next: The first electrified version of the Chevrolet car will arrive in 2023, GM says.
- No word on pricing or battery range.