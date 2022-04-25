The Corvette roar is turning into a purr.

Driving the news: General Motors announced Monday that it will make electric versions of the iconic sports car, replacing the vehicle's rumbling engine with the soft whir of an EV powertrain.

GM President Mark Reuss said on LinkedIn that the plans include a fully electric 'Vette and an "electrified" version, which is industry parlance for hybrid or plug-in hybrid.

The big picture: Sports cars and luxury rides have been the first vehicles to go electric, so the 'Vette makes perfect sense as an EV.

What's next: The first electrified version of the Chevrolet car will arrive in 2023, GM says.