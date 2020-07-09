2 hours ago - Economy & Business

Chelsea Clinton is considering forming a venture capital firm

Photo Illustration: Sarah Grillo/Axios. Photo: Jemal Countess/Getty Images

Chelsea Clinton is in the very early stages of forming a venture capital firm, Axios has learned from multiple sources.

What we’re hearing: The working name is Metrodora Ventures, after the author of the first medical text known to have been written by a woman (around 2,000 years ago in Greece).

Behind the scenes: Clinton has been kicking around the idea for several months, and has committed to investing in at least two startups.

  • One of them is a pregnancy support app called Poppy Seed Health.
  • Clinton is making the early commitments personally, and would roll them into the fund if it gets raised.
  • Also involved is Caroline Kassie, currently a partner with Blockchange Ventures, who plans to join Metrodora in the future.

To reiterate, the best way to describe Metrodora right now is embryonic.

  • Clinton is said to have not decided yet if she wants this to be her next full-time career move, but there is at least a draft pitch deck floating around and "Metrodora Ventures" was registered in New York back in April.
  • Plus, a Twitter account was just created which describes Metrodora as a "values conscious venture capital firm focused on health and learning businesses."
  • Clinton once worked at hedge fund Avenue Capital, and currently sits on the boards of Expedia Group, IAC/Interactive Corp., and VC-backed startups Clover Health and Nurx.

Clinton, through a spokesperson, declined comment.

Zachary BasuBethany Allen-Ebrahimian
Updated 6 mins ago

U.S. sanctions Chinese officials over Uighur human rights abuses

Photo: Xinhua/Liu Jie via Getty Images

The Treasury Department announced Thursday that the U.S. has sanctioned four Chinese Communist Party officials and the Xinjiang Public Security Bureau for human rights abuses against Uighur Muslims and other ethnic minorities in Xinjiang.

Why it matters: The sanctions designations, pursuant to the Global Magnitsky Act passed by Congress in 2016, mark a significant escalation in the Trump administration's response to the Chinese government's detainment of over 1 million Uighurs in internment camps.

Dave Lawler
30 mins ago

Mayor of Seoul found dead

Park at a conference in 2017. Photo: Aurelien Morissard/IP3/Getty Images

Seoul Mayor Park Won-soon has been found dead hours after his daughter reported him missing, prompting a massive manhunt, Yonhap news agency reports.

What we know: Park's disappearance came a day after allegations of sexual harassment against him were published in local media, according to the FT, which also reports that his daughter had found a "will-like message."

Bethany Allen-Ebrahimian
1 hour ago

Scoop: Chinese biotech giant's U.S. subsidiary received PPP loan

Chinese biotech company BGI Genomics provided mobile labs for conducting COVID-19 tests at a sports center in Beijing. Photo credit: Xinhua/Chen Zhonghao via Getty Images.

A U.S. subsidiary of Chinese genomics company BGI Group received a loan through the Paycheck Protection Program (PPP), according to data on the program released by the U.S. Treasury Department this week.

Why it matters: BGI's close ties to the Chinese government, which is constructing a massive genetics database of its population, have raised concerns among U.S. officials.

