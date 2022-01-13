Sign up for our daily briefing
Make your busy days simpler with the Axios AM and PM newsletters. Catch up on what's new and why it matters in just 5 minutes.
Catch up on the day's biggest business stories
Subscribe to the Axios Closer newsletter for insights into the day’s business news and trends and why they matter.
Sign up for Axios Pro Rata
Dive into the world of dealmakers across VC, PE and M&A with Axios Pro Rata. Delivered daily to your inbox by Dan Primack and Kia Kokalitcheva.
Sports news worthy of your time
Binge on the stats and stories that drive the sports world with the Axios Sports newsletter. Sign up for free.
Tech news worthy of your time
Get our smart take on technology from the Valley and D.C. with Axios Login. Sign up for free.
Get the inside stories
Get an insider's guide to the new White House with Axios Sneak Peek. Sign up for free.
Catch up on coronavirus stories and special reports, curated by Mike Allen everyday
Catch up on coronavirus stories and special reports, curated by Mike Allen everyday
Want a daily digest of the top Denver news?
Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with Axios Denver
Want a daily digest of the top Des Moines news?
Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with the Axios Des Moines newsletter.
Want a daily digest of the top Twin Cities news?
Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with Axios Twin Cities
Want a daily digest of the top Tampa Bay news?
Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with the Axios Tampa Bay newsletter.
Want a daily digest of the top Charlotte news?
Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with Axios Charlotte
Want a daily digest of the top Nashville news?
Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with the Axios Nashville newsletter.
Want a daily digest of the top Columbus news?
Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with the Axios Columbus newsletter.
Want a daily digest of the top Dallas news?
Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with the Axios Dallas newsletter.
Want a daily digest of the top Austin news?
Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with the Axios Austin newsletter.
Want a daily digest of the top Atlanta news?
Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with the Axios Atlanta newsletter.
Want a daily digest of the top Philadelphia news?
Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with the Axios Philadelphia newsletter.
Want a daily digest of the top Chicago news?
Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with the Axios Chicago newsletter.
Sign up for Axios NW Arkansas
Stay up-to-date on the most important and interesting stories affecting NW Arkansas, authored by local reporters
Want a daily digest of the top DC news?
Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with the Axios DC newsletter.
Getty Images
Checkers and Rally's, backed by private equity firm Oak Hill Capital Partners, "hopes" to refinance its debt within a year, conditioned upon stable markets, CEO Frances Allen told Axios.
Why it matters: The beleaguered burger chain is making headway under Allen, who was brought in to turn around the business in early 2020.
By the numbers: Revenue from Jan. 1 through late October of 2021 was $271 million, up 8% compared to the same period a year prior, she said.
- EBITDA is projected to improve to $60 million by 2025 from just under $40 million currently, Allen added.
What's next: Once Checkers improves its EBITDA by 50%, the company can then talk about an exit.
- Oak Hill bought the business in 2017 for $525 million and then injected it with extra $20 million in cash about a year ago.
Between the lines: The drive-thru specialist overhauled its kitchens, which allows it to introduce new products such as chicken tenders.
- The company is also rolling out a new artificial intelligence (AI)-powered voice assistant to take orders, alleviating labor shortages.
Catch up fast: Considered a "top market concern loan" by Fitch Ratings, the credit rating agency lists the company as having nearly $247 million in loans.
- Moody's Investors Service, which reviewed the restaurant operator's Caa2 corporate rating last March, said a year ago Checkers had $211 million in first- and second-lien term loans.
- The rating agency also noted at the time the company incurred a limited default by converting a $52 million second-lien loan into series C payment-in-kind (PIK) preferred equity.
The other side: Allen described the debt as "old baggage" and "old news" and as something she plans to "readdress."
- She pointed out that price wars instigated by McDonald's and then Burger King in 2017 caused EBITDA to "go backwards," and it's how the burger flipper ended up on distressed watchlists.
Of note: The chain's fries have been voted best in the business three times since 2017, Allen claimed.
The bottom line: While many restaurant chains were negatively impacted by the pandemic, Checkers had already perfected contactless food service over the past 37 years via its double drive-thrus.