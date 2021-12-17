Sign up for our daily briefing

How Trump shifted the federal workforce for his policies

Data: Partnership for Public Service; Chart: Kavya Beheraj/Axios

The federal workforce shifted in ways that aligned with Donald Trump's policy priorities during his four years as president, new data shared exclusively with Axios show.

Why it matters: Control over the 2.1 million-strong federal civilian workforce — the largest in the country — is a potent but often overlooked tool for presidents to shift policy.

By the numbers: The biggest shift, by far, took place at the Office of Personnel Management: the workforce was slashed by more than half in 2019.

  • That was largely the result of a Trump executive order transferring the federal employee background check process from OPM to the Defense Department.
  • It occurred as Trump critics accused him of attempting to illegally "dismantle" the federal personnel agency.
  • The Labor Department, National Labor Relations Board and the Federal Labor Relations Authority also saw sizable workforce dips during Trump's tenure.

On the other side of the ledger, agencies aligned with his priorities — such as immigration and trade — saw employment bumps.

  • The Office of the U.S. Trade Representative grew during all four years and saw the largest percentage bump of any agency over that time. The International Trade Commission also boosted its workforce substantially.
  • The Department of Homeland Security, key to Trump-led immigration crackdowns, also grew during all four years.
  • The Department of Veterans Affairs and the Department of the Navy got workforce bumps as well, largely outpacing federal hiring generally.

Barak Ravid, author of from Tel Aviv
Dec 15, 2021 - World

Trump felt used on Soleimani strike: "Israel did not do the right thing"

Donald Trump walks away from the podium after announcing Soleimani’s death. Photo: Jim Watson/AFP via Getty

The assassination of Iranian commander Qasem Soleimani in January 2020 seemed like the height of U.S.-Israel cooperation, but it actually became a major point of tension between the allies.

Behind the scenes: Donald Trump expected Israel to play a more active role in the attack, and he griped that then-Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu was "willing to fight Iran to the last American soldier,” according to a former senior Trump administration official. Trump himself told me, “Israel did not do the right thing."

Barak Ravid, author of from Tel Aviv
Dec 15, 2021 - World

Fallout from "f**k him": Netanyahu hasn't reached out to Trump over remark

Netanyahu (L) and Trump in 2020. Sarah Silbiger/Getty

Former Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu hasn’t tried reaching out to Donald Trump in the aftermath of the interview in which Trump said of Netanyahu, "f**k him," Netanyahu’s aides tell Axios.

Why it matters: Trump's remarks, which came during my face-to-face interview with him in April and were published by Axios on Friday, quickly turned into a political and media firestorm in Israel that is only just subsiding. Many in Israel saw them as damaging to Netanyahu because it broke the myth that he and Trump were close allies.

Alayna Treene, author of Sneak Peek
1 hour ago - Politics & Policy

Democrats fail to deliver year-end Build Back Better deal

Sen. Joe Manchin walking through the Capitol basement on Wednesday. Photo: Alex Wong/Getty Images

Senate Democrats will conclude the year without delivering on President Biden's top priority: his $1.75 trillion Build Back Better agenda.

Why it matters: As predictable as that outcome may have been, it still has consequences for the party. Beyond the political ramifications of failing to meet a promised deadline, the chief concern is that dragging out negotiations will result in a smaller package during a midterm year — or no package at all.

