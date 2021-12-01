Sign up for our daily briefing

Charted: Pandemic stock shocks ease

Data: S&P Dow Jones Indices; Chart: Will Chase/Axios

Pandemic shocks have gotten easier for the stock market to stomach.

Driving the news: "Covid-related stock market drops are getting milder and shorter," as DealBook noted earlier this week. Bad pandemic news hasn't prompted nearly as much turmoil as the early days of COVID-19.

Why it matters: Omicron — Wall Street's new boogeyman — is the latest to put that to the test.

  • The S&P 500 saw the worst Black Friday on record when news of the variant trickled out last week.
  • For perspective, news of the variant sparked only the 27th worst one-day stock drop of the pandemic era, according to data from S&P Dow Jones Indices — putting plenty of other sell-offs (COVID-related or not) ahead of it.

Where it stands: After staging a comeback on Monday, those market gains disappeared yesterday.

  • The sell-off may have something to do with Moderna's warning that current vax shots may not be as effective against Omicron, hints that Fed will be taking its foot off the gas sooner, or some combination of both (or neither).

What they're saying: "So far, at least, this is a normal drawdown, one we see multiple times in a year," says Brad McMillan, chief investment officer at Commonwealth Financial.

  • "Markets are supposed to do exactly what appears to be happening here ... pricing in some risks, some damage, but not the end of the world."

Go deeper

Mike D'Onofrio
Nov 30, 2021 - Axios Philadelphia

Philadelphia monitors new Omicron variant

Illustration: Rae Cook/Axios

Omicron, the new COVID-19 variant, has not been detected in Philadelphia as of Monday, a city health department spokesperson told Axios.

Driving the news: The Philadelphia Department of Public Health is monitoring the variant and working with federal health officials to learn more about what to expect, spokesperson James Garrow said.

Go deeper (1 min. read)Arrow
Rebecca Falconer
Updated 38 mins ago - Health

Omicron variant detected in more countries

The Galeao International airport in Rio de Janeiro, Brazi. Photo: Mauro Pimentel/AFP via Getty Images

Nigeria, Saudi Arabia and South Korea on Wednesday became the latest countries to report cases of the Omicron variant of COVID-19. They followed similar announcements made in Brazil and Japan on Tuesday.

Why it matters: The arrival of the "variant of concern" in more countries underscores the difficulties governments are facing as they seek to reopen economies stalled by nearly two years of pandemic restrictions in the era of global air travel.

Go deeper (1 min. read)Arrow
Noah Garfinkel
18 hours ago - World

WHO advises people 60 or older to postpone travel due to Omicron

Travelers arrive for flights at Newark Liberty International Airport on Nov. 30. Photo: Spencer Platt/Getty Images

The World Health Organization on Tuesday advised those 60 or older and other vulnerable people to postpone travel plans in response to the emergence of the COVID-19 Omicron variant.

Driving the news: The WHO said on Monday that the Omicron variant poses a "very high" risk and may be more transmissible than other strains of COVID-19.

Go deeper (1 min. read)Arrow

