Charlottesville's Robert E. Lee statue to be melted down

A statue of Confederate general Robert E. Lee is transported after being removed from Market Street Park in Charlottesville, Virginia on July 10, 2021. Photo: John McDonnell/The Washington Post via Getty Images

The Charlottesville City Council on Tuesday voted to give the bronze statue of Confederate Gen. Robert E. Lee removed earlier this year to an African American history museum that plans to melt it down and transform it into public artwork.

Driving the news: The project — called "Swords Into Plowshares" — seeks "to create something that transforms what was once toxic in our public space into something beautiful and more reflective of our entire community’s social values," Andrea Douglas, the Jefferson School African American Heritage Center's executive director, said in a video.

  • Artists will work with Charlottesville residents over the coming months to create a vision for the piece of public artwork.
  • There were six proposals submitted to the council, and the Jefferson School African American Heritage Center was the only local bidder, per the Washington Post.

The big picture: The Charlottesville City Council vote comes more than four years after the deadly "Unite the Right" rally, where hundreds of white nationalists gathered carrying torches and signs that read "white lives matter."

  • The statue, which was removed in July, was a catalyst for the rally as protesters opposed the city's then-plan to take down the statue.

Go deeper: Virginia will remove pedestal of former Robert E. Lee statue, governor says

Alayna TreeneAndrew Solender
21 mins ago - Politics & Policy

Senate leaders sell members on debt limit deal

Sen. Chuck Schumer (L) and Sen. Mitch McConnell (R) Photo by Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images

Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-N.Y.) and Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) are urging their respective caucuses to back a deal that would clear a path to raising the debt ceiling.

Driving the news: The agreement, negotiated by the two leaders and House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.), involves Congress passing a law allowing a one-time rule change so the Senate can raise the debt ceiling with just 51 votes, rather than the 60 typically needed to overcome the filibuster.

Oriana Gonzalez
Updated 1 hour ago - Health

CDC: 60% of U.S. is fully vaccinated

Photo: Nick Oxford/Bloomberg via Getty Images

Sixty percent of the U.S. population is fully vaccinated against COVID-19, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Why it matters: This comes as the Omicron variant continues to spread across the U.S. It has been detected in 19 states, and the number is expected to increase, CDC director Rochelle Walensky said during Tuesday's White House COVID-19 briefing.

Marina E. Franco (Noticias Telemundo)
2 hours ago - Politics & Policy

Latinas head for the federal bench

Photo illustration: Annelise Capossela. Photos: Tom Williams, Caroline Brehman/CQ-Roll Call, Inc via Getty Images

A number of Latina judges recently have been nominated to U.S. federal courts, which for many years saw few Hispanics and Afro-Latinos on their benches.

Why it matters: Decisions made in courtrooms can affect people in ways large and small, with cases on voting rights, abortion, healthcare and more playing out in courts across the country.

